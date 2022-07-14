Herndon Chiropractor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Patients In California: Police

Herndon Chiropractor Lincoln Esguerra Carillo faces two dozen charges after several patients said he sexually assaulted them at his practice in California. Photo Credit: Lincoln Esguerra Carillo

Seven patients of a chiropractor with offices in Annandale and California recently told police that he sexually assaulted them during treatments, authorities said. Police in Herndon arrested him last week and extradited him to face two dozen charges in California, officials said.

Lincoln Esguerra Carillo, 60, is accused of preying on his patients who came to him for help, police in Irvine, Calif., said.

Carillo worked at Twins Chiropractic in Irvine for four years. He also had an office at 7601 Little River Turnpike in Annandale, according to online records. It's unclear how long he operated in Virginia or if he still saw patients there. His medical license in Virginia is valid through 2024, state records show.

According to Irvine police, Carillo treated a woman there from April until May 2021 for chronic neck pain. During those appointments, the woman said he sexually assaulted her six times. After she reported the alleged attacks to police, investigators located six more women who claimed Carillo assaulted them during treatments, a press release said. One of the women said she started going to him for treatment after being injured in a car wreck.

Carillo had ties with several clinics in California and along the East Coast, police said. Investigators say there are likely more victims who have not come forward yet.

It's unclear if Carillo if any of his patients made claims against him to Virginia health officials.

An Irvine police spokesperson said anyone in Virginia who believes Carillo assaulted them should contact their local authorities immediately.

"Dr. Carillo exploited the high level of trust we place in our medical professionals to prey upon his victims," Irvine police Chief Michael Kent said in a statement.

California officials charged Carillo with felony sexual penetration by means of fraudulent representation, four counts of sexual battery by fraudulent representation, and 12 misdemeanor counts of touching an intimate part of another person, Irvine police said. He is being held on a $1 million bail, they added. A court will arraign Carillo on Friday, July 15.

