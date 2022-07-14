ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herndon, VA

Herndon Chiropractor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Patients In California: Police

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23SY1c_0gfjj37600
Herndon Chiropractor Lincoln Esguerra Carillo faces two dozen charges after several patients said he sexually assaulted them at his practice in California. Photo Credit: Lincoln Esguerra Carillo

Seven patients of a chiropractor with offices in Annandale and California recently told police that he sexually assaulted them during treatments, authorities said. Police in Herndon arrested him last week and extradited him to face two dozen charges in California, officials said.

Lincoln Esguerra Carillo, 60, is accused of preying on his patients who came to him for help, police in Irvine, Calif., said.

Carillo worked at Twins Chiropractic in Irvine for four years. He also had an office at 7601 Little River Turnpike in Annandale, according to online records. It's unclear how long he operated in Virginia or if he still saw patients there. His medical license in Virginia is valid through 2024, state records show.

According to Irvine police, Carillo treated a woman there from April until May 2021 for chronic neck pain. During those appointments, the woman said he sexually assaulted her six times. After she reported the alleged attacks to police, investigators located six more women who claimed Carillo assaulted them during treatments, a press release said. One of the women said she started going to him for treatment after being injured in a car wreck.

Carillo had ties with several clinics in California and along the East Coast, police said. Investigators say there are likely more victims who have not come forward yet.

It's unclear if Carillo if any of his patients made claims against him to Virginia health officials.

An Irvine police spokesperson said anyone in Virginia who believes Carillo assaulted them should contact their local authorities immediately.

"Dr. Carillo exploited the high level of trust we place in our medical professionals to prey upon his victims," Irvine police Chief Michael Kent said in a statement.

California officials charged Carillo with felony sexual penetration by means of fraudulent representation, four counts of sexual battery by fraudulent representation, and 12 misdemeanor counts of touching an intimate part of another person, Irvine police said. He is being held on a $1 million bail, they added. A court will arraign Carillo on Friday, July 15.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Trio Convicted Of Trying To Ship Mass Amounts Of Cocaine, Pot From NJ To MD

Three individuals have been convicted of attempting to traffic hundreds of grams of cocaine and marijuana from New Jersey into Maryland, the state's attorney announced. Geoffrey Raheim Brown, 29, of Bel Air, MD, Keneil Carlos Callender, 32, of Edgewater, NJ, and Danita Ginette Cromwell, 46, of Elkton, MD have been convicted for conspiracy to import into Maryland at least 28 grams of cocaine, Albert Peisinger, Jr., State’s Attorney for Harford County, announced on Monday, July 18.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annandale, VA
Irvine, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Annandale, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, CA
City
Lincoln, VA
City
Irvine, CA
Herndon, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Herndon, VA
Daily Voice

Alexandria Man, 22, Shot And Killed In DC

A 22-year-old man from Alexandria was shot and killed over the weekend in Washington DC, authorities said. Keonte Broadus-Gallman was found around 9 p.m. in the 1900 block of Anacostia Drive after authorities received a report of an unconscious person, the Metropolitan Police Department reported. Police said he was found...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Chiropractor#Violent Crime#Twins Chiropractic
Daily Voice

Virginia Man Killed By Off-Duty Officer In DC (UPDATE)

A Virginia man was shot and killed by an off-duty police officers over the weekend in Washington DC, authorities said. Lazarus Wilson, 23, of Dumfries, was spotted by a pair of Metro Police Department officers holding a gun during a confrontation on the 800 block of Wharf Street around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, July 16, MPD said.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Voice

Takoma Park Shooting Being Investigated As A Homicide: Police

The victim of a weekend shooting in Takoma Park has been identified as a Silver Spring man, police say. Nurhusen Muhammed Hamid, 27, succumbed to his injuries Sunday after being shot around 11 a.m., Saturday, July 16 in the parking lot of the Advance Auto Parts store in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park police say.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Police ID Motorcyclist Killed In ICC Police Car Crash

A Silver Spring motorcyclist who died after crashing into the back of a police vehicle last week on the Inter County Connector has been identified. Carlos Ivan Diaz-Franco, 31, was thrown from his motorcycle after the collision on the ICC between Georgia Avenue and Shady Grove Road around 7:30, Thursday, July 14, say Montgomery County police.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Fairfax Man Wakes Up To Thief Driving Car During Nap

A Fairfax man woke up to a shocking sight during a nap in his car, ABC7 reports.The man decided to close his eyes in the passenger seat of his Toyota Camry but woke up to a thief driving the vehicle in the 8500 block of Lee Highway, the outlet said.He demanded the suspect get out of his car and imp…
FAIRFAX, VA
Daily Voice

Man Being Evaluated In Carroll County After Barricading Himself In Room, Threatening Police

A 51-year-old man is hospitalized and being evaluated after barricading himself inside a Maryland home and threatening police with weapons, authorities announced. Westminster Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Ewing Drive shortly before 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, where there was a report of a man experiencing a behavioral emergency, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Virginia Teen Victoria Santymire Dies Suddenly

After just 17 short years of life, Victoria Santymire suddenly died at home on July 5.Santymire was about to enter her senior year of high school at South County High School in Lorton, according to her obituary. When she wasn’t working as a Forever 21 as a brand ambassador, Santymire was pursu…
LORTON, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
315K+
Followers
48K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy