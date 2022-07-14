ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Sun Country gets OK to serve Eau Claire airport

Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — Sun Country Airlines will begin serving the Eau Claire airport in December, the company announced Thursday.

Federal regulators granted approval on Wednesday to the Minneapolis-based airline’s offer to serve Chippewa Valley Regional Airport through the Essential Air Service program, which provides subsidies for flights that connect smaller airports to major ones.

“This is a great fit for Sun Country to provide additional service in Wisconsin, and we are excited to bring new service to the Chippewa Valley region,” Grant Whitney, Sun Country’s chief revenue officer, said in a news release.

The airline will provide two round-trip flights per week between Eau Claire and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport throughout the year. In addition, there will be seasonal flights to Orlando, Las Vegas and Fort Myers, Fla.

Sun Country will use Boeing 737-800 jets with seats for 186 passengers for flights to Eau Claire.

The agreement approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation is for a two-year period, starting this December. Sun Country will get an annual subsidy of $6.46 million from the federal government to help cover the costs of its flight schedule for the Eau Claire airport.

Sun Country will replace the current commercial airline serving the local airport, SkyWest Airlines, which flies for United Express. SkyWest announced in March that it wanted to end service to 29 airports, including Eau Claire, due to a pilot shortage.

For more on this story, read Friday’s Leader-Telegram.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Eau Claire, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Eau Claire, WI
Government
Eau Claire, WI
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Country Airlines#Skywest Airlines#The Essential Air Service#United Express
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
123
Followers
1K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy