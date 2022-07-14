Sun Country gets OK to serve Eau Claire airport

EAU CLAIRE — Sun Country Airlines will begin serving the Eau Claire airport in December, the company announced Thursday.

Federal regulators granted approval on Wednesday to the Minneapolis-based airline’s offer to serve Chippewa Valley Regional Airport through the Essential Air Service program, which provides subsidies for flights that connect smaller airports to major ones.

“This is a great fit for Sun Country to provide additional service in Wisconsin, and we are excited to bring new service to the Chippewa Valley region,” Grant Whitney, Sun Country’s chief revenue officer, said in a news release.

The airline will provide two round-trip flights per week between Eau Claire and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport throughout the year. In addition, there will be seasonal flights to Orlando, Las Vegas and Fort Myers, Fla.

Sun Country will use Boeing 737-800 jets with seats for 186 passengers for flights to Eau Claire.

The agreement approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation is for a two-year period, starting this December. Sun Country will get an annual subsidy of $6.46 million from the federal government to help cover the costs of its flight schedule for the Eau Claire airport.

Sun Country will replace the current commercial airline serving the local airport, SkyWest Airlines, which flies for United Express. SkyWest announced in March that it wanted to end service to 29 airports, including Eau Claire, due to a pilot shortage.

