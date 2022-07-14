ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marana, AZ

Over $19K raised and 1,100 backpacks filled with supplies for MUSD students

By Caleb J. Fernández
 4 days ago
Marana Unified School District

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Unified School District (MUSD) is thanking the Stocker Foundation and Youth Education Supporters for helping raise over $19,000 for the Student and Family Services department.

District officials are also crediting about 100 community members for donating nearly $14,000 for helping fill 1,100 backpacks.

According to the district, the Stocker Foundation challenged MUSD supporters to match its $5,000 donation.

"Many others directed their donations to the S.O.S. (Success of Students) funds, which are used on an ongoing basis to provide everything from prescription glasses to field trip fees and more for those students most in need," the district shared.

MUSD Backpack and School Supply Event

  • Thursday, July 21 from 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Friday, July 22 from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

This giveaway event is happening at the Early Learning Resource Center, 7651 N. Oldfather Rd.

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

