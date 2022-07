Notice of Public Accuracy test of voting equipment. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to qualified electors of Dexter Township, County of Washtenaw that the Public Accuracy Test for the August 2, 2022 Primary Election has been scheduled for Monday, July 26, 2022 at 11:00 am at Dexter Township Hall 6880 Dexter-Pinckney Rd., Dexter MI. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to tabulate the votes cast in the August 2, 2022 Primary Election meets the requirements of law in accordance with MCL168.798(1). Interested members of the public are invited to observe this Public Accuracy Test. Please contact the Clerk’s office with any questions (734-426-3767).

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO