Hoboken crypto lender Celsius Network files for bankruptcy protection; looks to stabilize business and maximize value for stakeholders

A fund operated by the private equity fund EQT has made a strategic investment in talent agency UTA, in a deal the agency says “will help fuel the next phase of investments in talent, innovation and international expansion.” EQT will become the largest outside shareholder in UTA in the acquisition, which will also see the firm acquiring stakes from some of UTA’s existing investors, including Investcorp and PSP Investments.More from The Hollywood ReporterPeter Chernin Launching $1B+ Content Studio Rollup The North Road CompanyDonald Trump's Tech Merger in Jeopardy as Grand Juries Subpoena SPAC PartnerMedia, Telecom Deals Value Hits Record Over Past 12 Months, PwC Finds “EQT is the perfect partner for UTA’s next phase of growth,” UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer said in a statement. “They have deep international capabilities, a strong balance sheet, and most importantly they truly appreciate and respect the culture that we have built at UTA. David Kramer and I led this process, and we made sure to listen to our instincts about who we felt would really help us drive growth while protecting our culture. We believe that we found the right partner to maintain that balance.” More to come. Click here to read the full article.

BUSINESS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO