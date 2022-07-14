ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southborough, MA

Southborough fire captain appointed as West Boylston fire chief

By Dakota Antelman
communityadvocate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHBOROUGH – A longtime Southborough firefighter will soon leave the department for a new role in West Boylston as the town’s fire chief. Mark Sadowski has spent the past 21...

www.communityadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Police searching for Harvard woman missing since Saturday

HARVARD -- A 23-year-old Harvard woman was reported missing by her family on Sunday evening. Mary Anderson was last seen in Hudson, New Hampshire on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. No one has heard from Anderson since then which is uncharacteristic, police said. She was driving a navy blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with the license plate 8DXW20 at the time of her disappearance. Anyone with information is asked to call Harvard Police at 978-456-1212. 
HARVARD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bus drives through Massachusetts restaurant on Route 1

A restaurant was damaged, and a driver injured after a bus crashed into a restaurant Saturday. According to Police Chief William Brooks, late last night at approximately 10:20 p.m., there was a crash at the Château Restaurant on Route 1 in Norwood. Apparently, an empty school bus was leaving...
NORWOOD, MA
whdh.com

3 people in Everett hospitalized for significant burns

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people in Everett were taken to the hospital on Saturday to be treated for burn injuries. Emergency crews were originally called to Gledhill Ave. sometime on Saturday afternoon for an incident there. 7NEWS learned that three people were hospitalized for significant burns, but are expected...
EVERETT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southborough, MA
Crime & Safety
City
West Boylston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Southborough, MA
communityadvocate.com

Agnes H. Larsen, 82, formerly of Marlborough

– On Sunday, July 10, 2022, Agnes Hillen Larsen passed away at Hillside Terrace Senior Living retirement community in Ann Arbor, Michigan after a long illness. She was 82. Agnes was born on August 27, 1939 in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia as the only child of Adriaan Anton Maria Hillen and Ethel (Good) Hillen. She spent her childhood in Indonesia on the tea estate of Santosa near Mount Papandayan until leaving the country to attend high school in Amsterdam in the Netherlands.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Seven face charges in connection with construction site break-in

BOSTON - Boston Police arrested seven suspects early Sunday morning for allegedly breaking into a Congress Street construction site.Jared Subiono, 22, of Boston, Rachel Pincus, 22, of Boston, Richard Tu, 25, of Roxbury, Jiashi Tang, 20, of Roxbury, Michael Yang, 25, of Somerville Crystal Rhee, 25, of Belmont, and Jingyu Song, 22 of Boston, will all face charges of breaking and entering and trespassing.Police said at about 3 a.m. a witness reported seeing a group of people dressed in black clothing, wearing masks and carrying backpacks inside the construction site, which was closed and locked. Police set up a perimeter around the site, which was under demolition, due to the hazardous conditions and arrested six suspects as they climbed over a fence. The seventh suspect was arrested near the scene.The 43-story building caught fire about three weeks ago and two people were injured.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Captain#The Town Administrator
NECN

Woman Killed in Worcester Double Shooting

A woman is dead and another woman is injured following a shooting at a neighborhood in Worcester, Massachusetts on Saturday. Police responded to the area of Cambridge Street shortly after 7 p.m. following a report of gunshots. According to police, a 41-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Stephen R. DeNorscia, 57, formerly of Southborough

– Stephen R. DeNorscia ,57, passed away unexpectedly on July 4th in Boulder, Colorado. Stephen was born in Waltham, MA and grew up in Southborough, MA. He graduated from Algonquin Regional High School in 1983 and continued his education at Brandeis University where he graduated in 1987. Heeding the call of his wanderlust, Stephen moved out West.
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Firefighters respond to house fire in Northborough

NORTHBOROUGH – A house fire in Northborough drew emergency crews to the area on Friday, with smoke visible from the home just before 5:30 p.m. The Westborough Fire Department shared information on the fire, which took place at 12 Bryant Lane, on social media. Westborough firefighters were reportedly on their way to support Northborough crews at that point.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPRI 12 News

Police charge 6 in Warwick elementary school break-in

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested six young adults accused of breaking into and vandalizing a Warwick elementary school. The suspects, according to police, broke into The Sherman School at least three times over the past two weeks, with the most recent incident happening Monday. Police said the...
WARWICK, RI
nbcboston.com

Mansfield Mystery: Police Chief Breaks Silence About Town Investigation

Ron Sellon is breaking his silence. At his home in Mansfield, Massachusetts, the police chief sat down for an exclusive interview with the NBC10 Boston Investigators to discuss why he has been on paid administrative leave for months. As we first reported in April, town leaders never disclosed his status...
MANSFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Firefighters battled big blaze in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Fire crews battled fierce flames Thursday afternoon in Fitchburg. Firefighters responded to 1 Poplar Street for reports of a building on fire, according to officials. Crews were able to put out the majority of the fire “within minutes of arrival on scene,” according to the Fitchburg Fire Department.
FITCHBURG, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy