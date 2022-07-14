ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sri Lankan president's resignation to be announced at 7:30 a.m. local time -speaker's office

 4 days ago
COLOMBO, July 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation will be announced officially at 7:30 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) on Friday, the speaker's office said late on Thursday.

Rajapaksa, who fled the country on Wednesday, submitted his resignation to the parliamentary speaker late on Thursday.

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

