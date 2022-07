Hill Country Volvo, a certified dealer of new Volvo cars including SUVs, sedans and crossovers, is set to break ground July 21 at RM 620 and Buckner Lane with representation of Volvo Cars North America. This will be Volvo’s second Austin location and is expected to serve Lakeway as well as Cedar Park and Lake Travis areas. The location is expected to open in fall 2023. It will offer sales as well as a parts and service center at 10600 N. RM 620, Austin. www.volvoaustin.com.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO