Reginald The Vampire - Date Announcement Teaser Promo + Promotional Poster

Point and Shoot forces Jimmy and Kim to face the consequences of their actions. After Jimmy and Kim's plan went off without a hitch, they decided to celebrate with some dinner, wine, and an old movie. But what they did not plan for was something that was beyond anyone could ever imagine. The only one who could write such a heart-pounding episode was Gordon Smith, with Vince Gilligan in the director's chair, who both has a reputation for writing the episode that leaves a mark in Better Call Saul's history.

TV SERIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO