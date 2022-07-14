Reginald The Vampire - Date Announcement Teaser Promo + Promotional Poster

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment film Dune: Part Two has begun production, reports Business Wire. Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Dune: Part One, Arrival, Blade Runner 2049), the story of Dune was split into two movies. Throughout 2022 so far, the cast for Dune: Part Two has grown with Florence Pugh, Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken, Austin Butler, and Souheila Yacoub being added to the film. The returning cast members include Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem, and Stephen McKinley Henderson.
