Reginald The Vampire - Date Announcement Teaser Promo + Promotional Poster

By SpoilerTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires. Reginald Andres tumbles headlong into it as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl...

Reservation Dogs - Episode 2.01 + 2.02 - Press Release

As the town recovers from the tornado aftermath, Willie Jack tries to reverse a curse. Written by Sterlin Harjo, Dallas Goldtooth and Ryan RedCorn; Directed by Sterlin Harjo. Elora and Jackie's road trip takes a turn for the worse. Written by Sterlin Harjo, Dallas Goldtooth and Ryan RedCorn; Directed by Sterlin Harjo.
Surfside Girls - First Look Promo

Sam and Jade are on the hunt to find hidden treasure in the town of Surfside – but they may have to stop trouble before it washes ashore. Based on the best-selling graphic novel series by Kim Dwinell, Surfside Girls premieres August 19 on Apple TV+
Todd Berger
Black Bird - Review: A Canary and a Cold Mind

I’m starting to think that it’s possible that not every true crime needs to be immortalized. It’s not a new thing to muse on the dark underside of America’s obsession with missing and murdered young (mostly white) girls. The conversation has been had, and had, and had all over again, and yet every year we get our serving of both real and fictional murdered girls for us to consume.
Deadline

‘Dune: Part Two’ Has Begun Production With Expanded Cast Including Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, And Christopher Walken

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment film Dune: Part Two has begun production, reports Business Wire. Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Dune: Part One, Arrival, Blade Runner 2049), the story of Dune was split into two movies. Throughout 2022 so far, the cast for Dune: Part Two has grown with Florence Pugh, Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken, Austin Butler, and Souheila Yacoub being added to the film. The returning cast members include Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem, and Stephen McKinley Henderson.
Quote of the Week - June 2022

A weekly feature highlighting the best quotes on TV as picked by the Spoiler TV team. We'd love to hear your picks too so please sound off in the comments below. 1. Karima: "Look at yourself. You look depressed." Ben: "I'm not depressed. I was diagnosed as culturally derealized by a bunch of 12-year-olds." (Natalie)
#Vampires#Great Pacific Media Inc#Modern Story Company
Better Call Saul - Point and Shoot - Review / Recap

Point and Shoot forces Jimmy and Kim to face the consequences of their actions. After Jimmy and Kim's plan went off without a hitch, they decided to celebrate with some dinner, wine, and an old movie. But what they did not plan for was something that was beyond anyone could ever imagine. The only one who could write such a heart-pounding episode was Gordon Smith, with Vince Gilligan in the director's chair, who both has a reputation for writing the episode that leaves a mark in Better Call Saul's history.
Blood and Treasure - Season 2 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 2 of Blood and Treasure has started airing on Paramount+. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions...
[Opinion] Best Films of 2022 So Far

Disclaimer: Please note that the views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpoilerTV. You may have seen my best television shows of the year so far list - in which you'll be aware that...
