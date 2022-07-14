The Gospel with a Scientific Twist

Join us on July 16 for an engaging Community Conversation with Kathleen Thompson from the Fleet and Family Support Center. In this conversation, Kathleen will be leading us through the importance of mindfulness in our lives and the impact it has physically and mentally. "Mindfulness is the practice of being fully present and aware of one's own thoughts, feelings, and physical states. At its most basic level, mindfulness is about intentionally paying attention to your present moment experiences, without getting caught up in judgements or distractions. It helps you to notice stressful situations and their impacts much faster and to choose a response wisely to recover much faster. Practicing meditation can help you increase mindfulness."

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO