Ring of Honor returns to our screens this weekend presenting Death Before Dishonor, the promotion’s second pay-per-view under Tony Khan’s leadership. Death Before Dishonor will take place on Saturday, July 23, at 8 PM ET from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, and will air for the first time ever on streaming service Bleacher Report – the same platform that AEW presents their major pay-per-view events such as Double or Nothing and All Out. The event will be available to be purchased by fans in the United States of America for $39.99 and can be accessed through the Bleacher Report website, app and connected devices such as Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, FireTV and Xbox.

LOWELL, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO