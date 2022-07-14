ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Pet Pal: Biggie

By Sponsored Content
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Biggie is a 6-year-old canine at the Chesapeake Humane Society. He’s a total...

www.wavy.com

Comments / 1

 

WTVR CBS 6

Alligator found in Virginia swimming pool reunited with owner

CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- An alligator is safe after being found swimming in a Chesapeake homeowner's pool on Friday. According to a Facebook post by Chesapeake Animal Services, Animal Control officers learned three weeks ago that an alligator from Jack's Jungle had gone missing. The alligator's owner did not know if the reptile escaped, was stolen or was let out of its enclosure.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WTKR News 3

Virginia Department of Forestry: Invasive tree-killing insect found in Gloucester Co.

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. - The Virginia Department of Forestry said it has confirmed the presence of the emerald ash borer, an invasive tree-killing insect, in Gloucester County. A release from the VDOF says this small, metallic-green beetle is "one of the worst" invasive insects in the United States and is responsible for destroying millions of ash trees since it was first identified in Virginia in 2008.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
kentuckytoday.com

Virginia barber reflects on more than 60 years of haircuts

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — “One last time,” said Hubert Davenport as he wrapped a barber cape around a customer’s shoulders before grabbing his scissors and shears. “One last time,” Rand Baker, the customer, echoed with a twinge of sorrow. A half-dozen customers trickled into Davenport’s...
NORFOLK, VA
NBC12

‘90-Day Fiance’ star wanted for murder has ties to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man featured on TLC’s hit show ‘90-Day Fiance’ is now wanted for murder. Michael Baltimore, 43, has ties to Virginia Beach and is accused of shooting and killing Kendall Jerome Cook, and injuring another man at the GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on May 22, 2021.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Norfolk police seeking missing elderly man suffering from dementia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are seeking the community’s help in finding an elderly man suffering from dementia. According to police, 85-year-old Phillip Rollins was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Monday in the 5100 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard. Rollins was wearing a dark gray hat, a brown shirt, and blue jeans.
NORFOLK, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Lee Hall Depot Train and Toy Collectors Show

This Sunday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Lee Hall Train Station Foundation will host a toy and model train collectors show with an assortment of fun memorabilia at Lee Hall Depot. A variety of dealers and collectors will sell model trains, toys and ephemera of various scale and vintage. A raffle drawing will be held at the end of the day. This event is a fundraiser to support restoration of the foundation’s World War II Hospital Car project. Admission is $5 and children age 10 and under are free. The Lee Hall Depot is located at 9 Elmhurst Street. For additional information, contact Bill Miller at 757-218-5367.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Travel Maven

A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Virginia

Buffets are great places to try new food you may not order at a traditional sit-down restaurant or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Virginia are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to brunch classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds. Keep reading to find out more about our favorite buffets in the state.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Man found fatally shot on Paul Revere Drive in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was fatally shot early Monday morning in Portsmouth. According to police, the shooting occurred around 1:50 a.m. in the 200 block of Paul Revere Drive, off Frederick Blvd. near Deep Creek Blvd. After arriving on scene, officers located...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing/Endangered Alert issued for Newport News woman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Missing/Endangered Alert on behalf of the Newport News Police Department for a woman missing since Sunday. Shanitia Eure-Lewis is believed to be in extreme danger, according to police. She was last reported seen about 9 a.m. July 17 at Gethsemane Baptist Church in Newport News, Virginia, wearing a cream colored pinstripe shirt and pants, and tan flats. Original information from police had her in a different location.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

