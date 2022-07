Temperatures fall into the lower 60s tonight with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and calm winds. There will be a chance of some fog once again overnight. Heat and humidity are back Monday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s under light southwest winds. Dew points will be in the mid to upper 60s making it hot and humid outside. Other than a slight chance of a pop up shower or storm in the Northwoods, we will remain sunny.

