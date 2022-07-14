ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prey For The Devil - Official Trailer

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the trailer for Prey For The Devil, an upcoming horror movie starring Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon, Christian Navarro, Nicholas Ralph, Ben Cross, and Virginia Madsen. In response to a global rise...

IGN

Allegoria - Official Trailer

A group of artist’s lives become unwittingly entangled as their obsessions and insecurities manifest monsters, demons and death. The directorial debut of Powerman 5000 lead singer Spider One, Allegoria stars Krsy Fox, Adam Busch, Bryce Johnson, and Scout Compton. RLJE Flims will release film on SVOD and VOD on Tuesday, August 2.
MOVIES
IGN

Don't Make Me Go Review

Don't Make Me Go is available on Prime Video beginning Friday, July 15. With a third act -- okay, a back half of a third act -- that utterly confounds, Don't Make Me Go, starring John Cho and Mia Isaac, is equally whimsical and heavy as a road trip dramedy. It provides indie drama insight and warmth in all the right places, with a naturalness that shines bright, despite going a little nuts during the final minutes.
MOVIES
IGN

Westworld Actress Had No Idea Her Own Character's Twist Was Coming

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Westworld Season 4. Westworld actress Aurora Perrineau has revealed that she was kept in the dark over her own character's twist, which was unveiled in the fourth episode of Season 4. Perrineau, who plays a character known as C on the HBO series,...
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Powerpuff Girls Is Being Rebooted

The Powerpuff Girls are coming back again, as Cartoon Network and Warner Bros. have announced a reboot of the beloved cartoon. The show is in development at Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, the studio behind The Amazing World of Gumball and Craig McCracken, the creator of the original Powerpuff Girls series, is attached to develop the project. In addition, McCracken is also working on a reboot of Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends, which is aimed at preschoolers. That show originally aired on Cartoon Network from 2004 to 2009.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Killing’ Set For Arabic Remake on MBC’s Shahid VIP Streamer

Danish TV hit “The Killing,” which was remade by AMC in the U.S., just got an Arabic adaptation on Dubai-based MBC Group’s Shahid VIP streaming service. The new Shahid original, which will drop today on Shahid and is titled “Monataf Khater,” shifts the setting from rainy Copenhagen to sunny Cairo. It is directed by Al Sadeer Al Massoud (“Qaid Majhol”) with Hossam Habbib serving as cinematographer.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

Damn Them All introduces a new 'occult antihero' at Boom! Studios

Writer Simon Spurrier and Walking Dead artist Charlie Adlard team up for Damn Them All this October. Ahead of its presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Boom! Studios has announced a new horror series, Damn Them All, for debut in October. Written by Simon Spurrier, illustrated by Charlie Adlard, colored...
TV SERIES
IGN

As Dusk Falls Video Review

Reviewed by Gabriel Moss on PC. Also available on Xbox. "As Dusk Falls is a masterwork of branching storytelling that makes the best out of its comic book-style animations, which end up giving you the opportunity to fill the negative space with your imagination – and this works surprisingly well during some of the more intense scenes. It’s an impressive solo experience, but its eight-player mode makes it a potential hit at family or friend gatherings where gamers and non-gamers mix. Its many possible choices, mixed with the emotional intensity of its expressive voice cast make it a great recommendation for fans of crime dramas like Breaking Bad and Fargo. Virtually no one is safe from the consequences of your actions, but even if you make a choice that results in an unwanted consequence, or mess up one of many simplistic quick-time events, the story can still manage to spiral out in several interesting directions that you won’t expect, even on subsequent playthroughs. That makes it a joy to approach again and again until you uncover each character’s secrets and mentally reconstruct the story’s bigger picture."
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Netflix's Resident Evil Series Is the Strongest Adaptation Yet

This post contains spoilers for Netflix's Resident Evil. If you're not caught up on the series yet, check out our spoiler-free Resident Evil Netflix review. Netflix's newly released Resident Evil series is an adaptation of Capcom's globally renowned video game series that gets a whole lot right. Showrunner Andrew Dabb finds a happy medium between original conceptualization and direct callbacks to the game's mechanics or intricacies, rooted in Umbrella's flagship virus strains. It's nestled between Paul W.S. Anderson's action-forward, non-canon route and Johannes Roberts' mirrored execution of survival horror scenes torn right from Capcom's first two games. Dabb's retooling as a Netflix television show may seem like an even farther swing in terms of settings, characters, and timelines — but in reality? It's the most Resident Evil-y adaptation we've seen yet.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

The Misty Mountains, the ancient forests, and all the hills and dells of Middle-Earth are beckoning once more. Fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s masterful fantasy world have cause to rejoice with Amazon’s new The Lord of the Rings series set to explore a hitherto unseen age of Middle-Earth. This brand-new show will take fans back thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and its sequel trilogy, to a time when legends were made.
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

‘Dark Winds’ Creators Break Down the Tense Season Finale and Why You Can’t Make a Western Without Natives

After a slow boil first season, “Dark Winds” ends with a bang — quite literally. The finale wraps up the case of the armored truck robbery that underlaid the six episode first season of AMC’s neo-noir series, which took its plot from Tony Hillerman’s 1978 novel “Listening Woman.” The episode ends with Navajo police officers Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) in a tense stand-off in a cave where the two robbers were hiding their money and their hostages. And after plenty of twists and turns — including the revelation that Joe’s FBI ally Witover (Noah Emmerich) was actually allied with the robbers the entire time — the stand-off concludes with Jim and Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) setting off explosives to bury the money and the bodies in the cave.
TV SERIES
IGN

Exclusive: Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho: Live-Action Manga Adaptation Reveals its Star

Netflix has found the star of its upcoming live-action adaptation of classic manga Yu Yu Hakusho. IGN can exclusively reveal that the main character, Yusuke Urameshi, will be played by Tokyo Revengers' Takumi Kitamura. Netflix announced the adaptation last year, which will present a new version of the 1990 manga...
COMICS
IGN

Westworld: Season 4 Episode 4 Review - "Generation Loss"

Warning: The following contains full spoilers for the Westworld Season 4 episode "Generation Loss," which aired on July 17 on HBO. To read our review of last week's Westworld episode, "Annees Folles," click here. Westworld hurled us headlong into a horrific future in "Generation Loss," a wickedly exciting chapter filled...
TV SERIES
IGN

Characters

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes features 54 playable characters whom you must recruit to unlock. This recruitment guide covers how to unlock every character in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Use this page to see which characters are available in each story. The Story You Choose Determines the Characters You...
VIDEO GAMES

