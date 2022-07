JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's an important topic that many of us struggle with, but it impacts everybody - Money. One Jacksonville woman is making it her mission to ensure that the next generation is financially informed. Teneshia LaFaye and her organization, Wealth Wave, teaches classes to students as well as people in the community about the importance of saving as well as placing their money in the right accounts to grow their savings.

