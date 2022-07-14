ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'American Gigolo' trailer: Jon Bernthal stars in Showtime reboot

By Annie Martin
 4 days ago
July 14 (UPI) -- Showtime is giving a glimpse of the new series American Gigolo.

The network shared a trailer for the drama series Thursday featuring Jon Bernthal.

American Gigolo is a reboot of the 1980 film of the same name. The original movie starred Richard Gere as Julian Kay, a high-end male escort who becomes a suspect in a murder case.

The Showtime series follows Julian (Bernthal) after he is released from prison after serving 15 years for a wrongful conviction. The character must navigate his complicated relationships with his former lover Michelle (Gretchen Mol), his troubled mother, and the people who betrayed him.

"While Julian struggles to reconcile the escort he was in the past and the man he is today, Detective Sunday (Rosie O'Donnell) seeks the truth about the murder that sent Julian to prison all those years ago, unearthing a much larger conspiracy along the way," an official description reads.

Gretchen Mol, Lizzie Brocheré and Leland Orser also star.

American Gigolo is developed by David Hollander and executive produced by Hollander, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed.

The series premieres Sept. 9 on Showtime.

