North Tonawanda, NY

One Tank Trip: Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum in North Tonawanda

By Taylor Epps
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VKEtV_0gfjacTh00
One of two indoor carousels, built in North Tonawanda decades ago

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ten bucks and a 20 minute drive will bring smiles to children's faces and warm those who are children at heart.

"We don't have a carousel, we have a time machine. That carousel brings people back to those amazing memories with family. It's a ride for everyone," said Ian Seppala, Executive Director, Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum.

The music, lights and horses at the historic museum in North Tonawanda bring the fun and the history.

"It's the only carousel museum in the world built in the actual factory building, also 50% of the wooden carousels in the US were built in North Tonawanda," said Seppala.

There are kiddie rides outside and two indoor carousels, one dating back to 1916 with origins right in the building.

"Having a 106 year old machine that was built in this building that everyone can ride together, there's just nothing like it," said Seppala.

People come from all over to enjoy, but what keeps the museum going around and around is Western New Yorkers.

"We're very lucky and thankful that the WNY community has always been part of us and they've come back in droves recently. We wouldn't exist without our locals," said Seppala.

Pricing:

  • Adults: $10
  • Seniors: $5
  • Children (2-16): $5
  • Kids under 2: Free

Summer Schedule:

  • Monday-Saturday: 10-4pm
  • Sunday: 12-4pm

For more info, click here.

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
