New Jersey's new budget can increase quality of life for diverse communities | Opinion

By Debra L. Wentz
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago
The New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies is most grateful for the significant investments in the final fiscal 2023 New Jersey budget, some originally proposed by Gov. Phil Murphy and others added by the Legislature. They range from a $39 million increase to behavioral healthcare workers’ wages — desperately needed amidst the severe workforce shortage the behavioral healthcare field is experiencing — to the continuance of the $1 million increase for the original 11 Early Intervention Support Services programs to share (the program was expanded to all 21 counties just this year). Both wages and EISS contracts, like a majority of behavioral health funding, had not seen cost of living adjustments in well over a decade.

Most importantly, these and many other investments in mental health and substance use treatment services and supports will maintain and expand access to life-saving services for individuals like Jamal. Jamal achieved significant improvements in symptoms of depression and anxiety within just three weeks of engaging with Robert Wood Johnson Monmouth Medical Center’s EISS program. He rediscovered excitement in both hobbies and work, and re-engaged with his family and friends, from whom he had completely withdrawn before receiving these services.

One of the most noticeable impacts of the 2023 budget investments in behavioral health may come from the $4.6 million investment to bring rates for pediatric outpatient services, including psychiatric evaluation, outpatient therapy and partial care, to parity with adult rates. The low rates for these pediatric services had only exacerbated the decreasing access to child psychiatrists and other youth services. The rate for a child’s psychiatric assessment had been just $130 compared to the adult rate of $438, worsening the accessibility of child psychiatric care.

More perspectiveNew Jersey taxpayers won't find relief in Phil Murphy's budget

The increase for youth partial care rates is no less significant as it will enable many to thrive like Zhan. At 10 years old, Zhan was referred to CFG Health Systems’ A Step Ahead Elmer program. Originally expected to need a residential placement, the program empowered Zhan to stabilize her mood and gave her a confidence-boosting sense of achievement when she graduated the program on the highest level. Zhan became a role model for her peers and a leader in the program, which is preparing her for many more successes throughout middle and high school and beyond.

These inspiring and heartwarming stories are just two of many illustrations of the impact that community-based mental healthcare and substance use disorder treatment programs have each year on more than 500,000 children and adults throughout New Jersey’s diverse communities. The 2023 budget will open up similar opportunities for so many more individuals to achieve recovery from mental illnesses and SUDs as it: supports implementation of a 988 crisis response system; strengthens existing School Based Youth Services Programs; makes funds available for additional mobile outreach services by New Jersey’s unique Screening Centers; expands the reach of harm reduction centers; and so much more.

As critical as such investments in programming are, so, too, are the investments in the behavioral healthcare workforce. In addition to the investment in wages, the 2023 budget invests in building the future workforce with $5.62 million to create 10 new mental health residencies and four child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship positions, and $1 million for Bilingual Mental Health Professional Residencies — a great step toward building health equity in New Jersey.

NJAMHAA thanks state leaders for recognizing the increasing need for behavioral health treatment and support services and the value of these services for all New Jersey residents.

Debra L. Wentz is president and CEO of the New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies, a statewide trade association representing 164 organizational providers of services for more than 500,000 children and adults with mental illnesses, substance use disorders, intellectual/developmental disabilities and co-occurring disorders.

