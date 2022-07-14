CCCHD reports additional West Nile Virus in Clark County

(Getty Images)

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) has found additional West Nile Virus in Clark County.

According to the CCCHD, mosquito samples taken by sanitarians have tested possible for the West Nile Virus. These samples were taken from the Springfield area and current treatment and control efforts are focused there.

The CCCHD reported that their response to the virus will be:

Inspecting the affected area and working to reduce breeding sources

Distributing informational flyers throughout the area

Misting the area with Duet to reduce the adult mosquito population, weather permitting

Continuing to monitor for the virus

The West Nile Virus is most commonly spread by infected mosquitos and it can lead to severe fever, encephalitis –inflammation of the brain, or meningitis — inflammation of the brain lining and spinal cord. The CCCHD said infected mosquitos can spread the virus to humans and other animals.

Over 80% of people infected will not show any symptoms, said the CCCHD. It takes between three to 14 days for symptoms to typically develop after being infected. The CCCHD said there is no specific treatment for the West Nile Virus.

According to the CCCHD, the best way to avoid a West Nile Virus infection is to apply repellents, wear long sleeves, stay indoors and get rid of mosquito breeding grounds.