SUNDAY: Today has been a very similar day to yesterday, with temps in the low 90s, some cloud cover, but overall a ton of sunshine. We saw 94° in Montgomery, which is right at average. For the evening, temperatures will be in the 80s for most of the evening but dropping into the 70s before midnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s across the region with mostly clear skies.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO