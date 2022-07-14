ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Structure Fire on Lake Drive | (7/13 11:53 pm)

By Admin
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Lehigh Acres Gazette
 4 days ago
Update: fire damage was contained to an enclosed porch and there were no injuries. Investigator determined the...

