Road Trip: Close to Home - The Maritime Industry Museum

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

News 12 took a ride to the campus of SUNY Maritime College in Throgs Neck to sail through history at the Maritime Industry Museum at Fort Schuyler.

The Maritime Industry Museum is tucked inside the walls of Fort Schuyler, which was built to protect New York City from a naval attack in the aftermath of the War of 1812.

The halls are lined with over 2,000 artifacts, photos, models and displays - all documenting maritime history to preserve it for future generations.

Drift through the fortress on a free self-guided tour to learn about the importance of the New York City seaport, read newspaper clippings from the day the Titanic sunk and even try your hand at steering one of those big ships.

Visitors will also journey through time with the evolution of the Empire State ships used by the college for training students and witness the intricate detail of the maritime shipping industry up close.

The grand finale of this museum visit is seeing the incredible New York City skyline views.

