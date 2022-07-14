St. Louis native Matt Pauley talks new gig as Sports Open Line host

ST. LOUIS • The sun rose hard and glaring on Wednesday, July 14, 1954. The temperature already was 85 degrees at 7 a.m. It broke 100 before noon and kept climbing. The city's streets and old brick buildings, many with tar-slathered flat roofs, already were baked by a sudden but withering heat spell in its fourth day. It was 110 degrees on Monday, 103 on Tuesday. The forecast for July 14 was 105.

