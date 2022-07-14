ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis native Matt Pauley talks new gig as Sports Open Line host

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uFsng_0gfjWCDj00

New host of Sports Open Line Matt Pauley talked with Total Information AM about growing up in St. Louis, his career history and why he decided to come back to his hometown. Listen:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
CJ Coombs

The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years old

The Big Chief Restaurant.Photo by Liezl Moss; Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported. The journey from Chicago to California along U.S. Route 66 was so convenient. When more people started driving that one highway to get to the west coast and vice versa, then building hotels and restaurants was next to accommodate travelers as well as profitable businesses.
WILDWOOD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Open Line
FOX 2

St. Louis City names street after influential pastor

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City honored the legacy of a long-time pastor with a street named after him.  The city named part of Fountain Avenue between Kingshighway and Fountain Park Reverend Dr. Samuel W. Hylton Jr. Avenue. This is where Hylton’s former church is. He was the pastor at Centennial Christian Church. Hylton died in 2018 at the age of […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The 31 Commandments of St. Louis [PHOTOS]

As the story goes, the Ten Commandments were once chiseled into stone. Much like the bible story, the RFT has engraved the 31 Commandments of St. Louis into the internet. If we missed any, let us know and we'll break out the hammer and stone again.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

July 14, 1954: The hottest day St. Louis has ever seen

ST. LOUIS • The sun rose hard and glaring on Wednesday, July 14, 1954. The temperature already was 85 degrees at 7 a.m. It broke 100 before noon and kept climbing. The city's streets and old brick buildings, many with tar-slathered flat roofs, already were baked by a sudden but withering heat spell in its fourth day. It was 110 degrees on Monday, 103 on Tuesday. The forecast for July 14 was 105.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Washington family sues St. Louis Archdiocese, claim Our Lady of Lourdes staff discriminated against child with learning disability

A Washington family is suing the Archdiocese of St. Louis in federal court, claiming their children were discriminated and retaliated against. Also named as defendants are Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski and Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and School, where a child, identified in court records as “L.B.,” went to school from 2016 to 2018, when L.B. and two siblings were expelled.
WASHINGTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
feastmagazine.com

Mannino's Market has been selling fresh produce and meat to the St. Louis area since 1929

Mannino’s Market has been around the block a few times – it started out as a Ferguson grocery store in 1929 then moved to its current Cottleville location in 1998. The business has been passed down through four generations of Manninos and is now being run by Tony Mannino and his wife, Krista. The market specializes in selling high-quality meat, fresh produce and baked goods.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Marson Foods announces manufacturing, warehousing facility in Hazelwood

Marson Foods, a premier manufacturer of quality waffle products, announced they will open a new manufacturing and warehousing operation in Hazelwood, Missouri. The company, based in Carson City, Nevada, will lease 147,000 square feet at 1590 Tradeport Drive within Hazelwood Trade Port. “I’m thrilled to have found a location in...
HAZELWOOD, MO
KMOV

‘Lives are at stake’ | South Grand community fed up with reckless driving

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The South Grand Community said they are fed up with the constant reckless driving and Friday night’s hit-and-run was the last straw. “It was a super traumatic event for the entire community and it’s not the first time something like this has happened on South Grand,” Danni Eickenhorst said. She’s the owner of Steve’s Hotdogs on South Grand.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Susie Busch-Transou to open lifestyle retail store in Ladue

LADUE, Mo. — A familiar family name is bringing a new “lifestyle” retail store to the St. Louis area this fall. Hearth & Soul is a retail concept by Susie Busch-Transou, daughter of former Anheuser-Busch Chairman August Busch III. The 4,200-square-foot store, currently under construction at 9640...
LADUE, MO
KMOV

Free dental care offered at Chaifetz Arena Saturday, July 16

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri Mission of Mercy is providing dental care free of cost to residents on Saturday. The event starts at 7 a.m. and is first come, first serve. Organizers urge patients to arrive early because the doors close when the clinic reaches treatment capacity. As many as 1,000 patients should be able to be seen.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy