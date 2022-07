Prince Harry has criticised the “rolling back of constitutional rights” in the United States in a keynote address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday. The Duke of Sussex, 37, was watched by wife Meghan Markle as he made a thinly-veiled critique of the US Supreme Court’s decision to end abortion rights during a speech marking Nelson Mandela International Day.“The few weaponising lies and disinformation at the expense of the many,” Harry said. “And from the horrific war in Ukraine to the rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States, we are witnessing...

