Saints Record Against NFC South Quarterbacks

By Bob Rose
 4 days ago

The New Orleans Saints dominated the NFC South while winning four straight division titles from 2017 to 2020. They went 19-5 against their division rivals over that span. Two of those losses came in meaningless season finales when their postseason position was already secured.

Former Saints coach Sean Payton's teams won nearly 64% of their games against the NFC South during his 15-year tenure, including a 4-2 divisional record last season. New coach Dennis Allen must replicate that divisional success if the Saints are going to be contenders in 2022.

The NFC South has had a massive change at quarterback over the last two years. Drew Brees retired from New Orleans after the 2020 season. Atlanta traded Matt Ryan after 14 years at the helm. Carolina continues its revolving door behind center, starting six different quarterbacks over the last three seasons before trading for Baker Mayfield this offseason.

Tampa Bay's Tom Brady has the most starts with his current team. New Orleans QB Jameis Winston has the most career games against the NFC South.

Winston played his first five years in Tampa Bay and starts his second season as the successor to Brees. He has a cumulative 14-17 record against the division, and 11-11 against Atlanta, Carolina, and Tampa Bay.

Here is the Saints history against the 2022 projected starting quarterbacks of the NFC South.

Marcus Mariota, Falcons

  • 1-0 record vs. Saints (w/Titans)
  • 3-1 vs. NFC South
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dePyH_0gfjVyBS00
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) during practice at the Falcons Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY

Mariota was the 2nd overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, behind Jameis Winston. He had 29-32 record with one postseason appearance in five years with the Tennessee Titans before serving as the Raiders backup for the last two years. Signed by Atlanta to replace Ryan after a failed attempt to trade for Deshaun Watson, Mariota has a 62% career completion percentage with 77 touchdowns and 45 interceptions.

The only time Mariota faced the Saints as a starter was during the 2015 season with Tennessee, his rookie campaign. Mariota led the Titans to a 34-28 overtime victory against the Saints in New Orleans. Drew Brees threw for 387 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Mariota matched him, throwing for 371 yards and four scores without an interception or a sack.

Mariota's 371 yards, in just his sixth pro start, has been the highest total of his 74-game career. His four scoring throws would also match the highest total in his career. Mariota was a backup on a Titans team that lost 38-28 to New Orleans in 2019, and also a backup on a Raiders squad that defeated the Saints, 34-24, in 2020.

New Orleans travels to Atlanta to kick off the regular season on September 11, then host the Falcons on week 15 in December.

Sam Darnold, Panthers

  • 1-1 record vs. Saints
  • 2-3 vs. NFC South
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlofI_0gfjVyBS00
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Darnold, the third overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, was traded to Carolina in 2021 after just three years with the New York Jets and a 13-25 record. His Panthers career got off to a promising start with a 3-1 record to open last season and Darnold throwing for over 300 yards three times with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

A shoulder injury and reality brought Darnold back to earth. He averaged just 167 yards passing with 4 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a 1-7 record over the rest of the year. His poor play caused the Panthers to pursue Deshaun Watson this offseason and eventually caused them to trade for Baker Mayfield.

One of Darnold's early season aberrations occurred against the Saints in week 2. He completed 26 of 38 throws for 305 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in a 26-7 victory. It was one of only seven 300-yard outings in Darnold's 50-game NFL career.

The Saints exacted a measure of revenge in week 17 against Darnold and the Panthers. In a 18-10 New Orleans victory, they held Darnold to only 132 passing yards while intercepting him once and sacking him 7 times. It’s been the only two times in his career that Darnold has faced New Orleans.

Baker Mayfield, Panthers

  • no regular season meetings against New Orleans
  • 2-1 vs. NFC South
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yQZrT_0gfjVyBS00
Jan 3, 2022; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield was traded to Carolina after Cleveland traded for Watson earlier this offseason. Mayfield had a 29-30 record with the Browns, leading them to the postseason once and throwing 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions with a 61.6% completion percentage.

Mayfield was on the sidelines when the Browns faced New Orleans in week 2 of his rookie year. The Saints won, 21-18, with Mayfield getting his first NFL action the following week and his first start in week 4.

Mayfield and Darnold will battle to see who becomes Carolina's opening day starter. The Saints travel to Carolina in week 3 on September 25, then host the Panthers in the regular season finale.

Tom Brady, Buccaneers

  • 4-5 vs. Saints
  • 1-4 vs. Saints w/Buccaneers (including playoffs)
  • 20-8 record vs. NFC South
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kcndk_0gfjVyBS00
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and forces him to fumble the ball. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The most decorated quarterback in NFL history is also the only projected signal caller in the NFC South that wasn't a top-three draft choice. Brady has a 24-9 regular season record since replacing Winston in Tampa Bay. That includes a Super Bowl title after winning six Super Bowls with New England.

Over his 22-year NFL career, Brady has a winning record against 31 of the 32 teams in the league. The New Orleans Saints are the only team to hold a winning record against the future Hall of Famer.

New Orleans is a perfect 4-0 against Brady during the regular season since he joined the Buccaneers. Their lone loss was a 30-20 defeat in the 2021 Divisional Playoffs that was more because of Tampa Bay's defense and a crucial fumble by Saints TE Jared Cook.

The Saints have dominated Brady's Buccaneers defensively. In their four wins, they've sacked Brady 13 times, registered 39 pressures, and forced him into 10 turnovers (9 interceptions) while allowing only six touchdown passes and returning two interceptions for scores.

New Orleans has held Tampa Bay without a touchdown in two of those meetings, including a 9-0 road shutout when Dennis Allen replaced Sean Payton on the sidelines in week 15 last season. The Buccaneers have averaged less than 14 points in four regular season games against New Orleans since Brady joined them in 2019, being outscored 47-3 in Tampa Bay.

New Orleans hosts the Buccaneers in week 2 this season, their home opener. The rematch will take place in a Monday night showdown on December 5 in Tampa Bay during week 13.

