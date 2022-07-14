ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn about birds of Roxhill Park and/or watercolor painting at upcoming events

White Center Blog
 4 days ago

Learn about the birds of Roxhill Park and watercolor painting at these upcoming local events:

Birds of Roxhill Park Community Presentation and Tours

Free, All ages welcome.

Discover your local birds, how to identify them, when and where to find them.

Join Seattle Audubon’s Master Birders Etta Cosey and Wendy Walker on:

  • Saturday, July 16, 9 – 10 a.m.: For a bird presentation about their habitat needs, how to identify them, where and when to find our local birds along with a mini bird walk in the natural area.
  • Saturday, July 30, 9 – 10 a.m.: Take a longer birding walk through the park’s natural area, observing and identifying our local birds that visit and live in the park along with their habitat choices for food, nesting and roosting needs. Register here.

Location: Roxhill Park (9234 29th Ave SW, Seattle, 98126; map below). We will meet next to the play area by the parking lot. This is a very easy, short walk, comfortable shoes and clothing are suggested. Bring binoculars, if you have them.

Presented by Seattle Audubon, Delridge Neighborhood Development Assn, and Duwamish Alive Coalition

Let’s Create Art! Watercolor Painting in the Park for ages 50 and older FREE

Enjoy the beauty of the outdoors, while exploring your creative side during a series of watercolor workshops this summer. We will explore watercolor painting learning basic techniques and creating art inspired by the world around you with an experienced art instructor. All art supplies are provided, No experience necessary.

  • Wednesday, July 20: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 27: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 3: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: Roxhill Park (9234 29th Ave SW, Seattle, 98126; map below).

Registration and Information: Please contact John Hasslinger, Seattle Arts in the Parks at: [email protected].

Presented by Seattle Parks & Recreation, Seniors Creating Art, Delridge Neighborhood Development Assn, and Duwamish Alive Coalition

#Watercolor Painting#Birds#Parks Recreation#Local Events#Birding#Seattle Audubon
White Center Blog

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for White Center, WA

 https://whitecenterblog.com

