After seeing low levels of coronavirus increases for weeks, five of the seven counties in the KVOE listening area are now seeing moderate to high levels of the disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s online tracker, available by clicking here, demonstrates a case rate of 207 per 100,000 population, a new COVID-based hospital admission rate of almost 13 per 100,000 people and nearly 5 percent of staffed inpatient beds used by confirmed COVID patients. With those stats in mind, the CDC is making the unpopular recommendations of masking up while indoors in public and on public transportation as well as keeping current on vaccinations and testing if symptomatic.

OSAGE COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO