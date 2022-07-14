ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High School Football Preview: Week 3 Matchups

By Samantha Casano
woay.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOAY- There are not a ton of in-area matchups during Week 3 of high school football here in Southern West Virginia, but there...

woay.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

Flood Watch for Ohio and West Virginia through Monday morning

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Flood Watch for Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia through Monday morning. Flooding will be possible due to excessive rainfall from showers and thunderstorms through the overnight hours. Rain totals will range around 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts possible.
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

What to do when you encounter these West Virginia wildlife

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Wild and Wonderful West Virginia is a great place to see wildlife, but there are certain ways to handle wild animals that everyone from nature enthusiasts to city slickers should be aware of. In general, the best thing to do if you run into wild animals is to leave them alone, […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Comcast awarded funding to expand service in Northern West Virginia

 Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of over $20.8 million in grant funding to begin a series of six massive broadband infrastructure projects across the state through the Major Broadband Project Strategies (MBPS) program. The MBPS program is a branch of Gov. Justice’s Billion-Dollar Broadband Strategy – a plan to invest over $1 billion in […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
WBOY 12 News

Free things to do in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With food and gas prices continuing to climb amid 40-year high inflation, many are looking to save money in any way they can, but it’s still summer, and every now and then it’s nice to get out of the house. Luckily, north central West Virginia has plenty of fun places to […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNS

Top 10 most listened to artists from West Virginia

(WOWK) — When most people think of West Virginia music, they think of country music, but some of the most listened to come from other genres, like soul, metal and rock. Using Spotify and ranking the list from people who were born or grew up in West Virginia, here are the top 10 most listened to artists from West Virginia.
MUSIC
WTRF- 7News

Must have foods in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — No surprise, West Virginia’s must-have food is its famous pepperoni roll. “France has the croissant. West Virginia? The pepperoni roll,” said Food & Wine, which determined the must-have food in every state. While some states were given widespread dishes as their must-have food, West Virginia’s is a local favorite and piece of state history.
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woodrow Wilson
wvexplorer.com

Prohibition in wild and wooly W.Va. was a deadly undertaking

Nationwide prohibition against alcohol consumption was launched in 1919 in the U.S., but West Virginia enacted its prohibition much earlier, and the results were deadly. In 1913, the state passed the Yost Law, implemented on July 1, 1914. It imposed drastic changes in the lives of some West Virginians. On implementation, about 900 men in the Wheeling area alone would lose their jobs, and 1,200 saloons across the state would close.
POLITICS
meigsindypress.com

Sales Tax Holiday for Back to School Shopping Coming for Ohio and West Virginia

RACINE, Ohio – Back to school shopping is just around the corner for Meigs County families. Both Ohio and West Virginia will be having sales tax holidays. Ohio will have a sales tax holiday from Friday, August 5, 2022 at 12 a.m. to Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WBOY 12 News

18 WV counties are in economic distress, ARC says

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Appalachian Regional Commission released the FY 2023 interactive map of county economic status and distressed areas in Appalachia. The classification system compares each county in the region to national averages to understand how counties are performing in areas such as unemployment rate, per capita market income, and poverty rates.
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Southern West Virginia#American Football#Highschoolsports#Princeton Oak Hill
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls in West Virginia (Highest & Most Beautiful)

West Virginia is home to both nature and industry. For decades coal mining has been a major industry in this state. The state is also home to numerous state parks, six national parks, and over 275 waterfalls. The waterfalls in West Virginia vary in location, size, and accessibility. Some waterfalls...
TRAVEL
wvexplorer.com

Airboat tours offer exciting means to explore Hatfield-McCoy country

MATEWAN, W.Va.—The mountainous borderland between Kentucky and West Virginia where the Hatfields and McCoys once feuded is now increasingly the domain of adventure travelers. Seeking a retreat in one of the most remote sections of the Appalachian Mountains, here adventurers on all-terrain vehicles climb into the precipitous hills, and...
MATEWAN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Metro News

Educators collaborate to tackle EMT shortage in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state of West Virginia is faced with a growing shortage of EMT’s and paramedics. The situation prompted Governor Jim Justice to recently dedicate some of the state’s pandemic relief funding toward enhanced training for current EMS personnel. Officials said they know there is...
Grist

What happened to the ‘war on coal’ in West Virginia?

When you come down around the bend in the road that runs along the Coal River, a pickup riding your tail because you’re not inclined to take hairpin turns at 60 miles an hour, you’ll arrive at the house where Junior Walk grew up, where his parents still reside. Eunice, West Virginia, is not much more than a row of bungalows that sit with their backs right up against the road and their front doors maybe a hundred feet from the freezing-cold Coal River. Walk’s sister Natasha and her partner and baby live in the same stretch of homes, and he himself owns a house two doors down. But his roof is falling in and the cost to fix it is more than the house itself is worth, so he’s “giving it back to nature.” There are three junk cars in his yard pending sale to John at the gun and pawn shop in the next town over, once a suitable price is agreed upon.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy