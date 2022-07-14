ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dive for a Cure’ to benefit fighting childhood Cancer

By Annie Dalbis
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A survivor of childhood cancer wants to give back to others in the local community with the inaugural Dive for a Cure. It’s a spearfishing tournament in Panama City Beach benefiting Bay County children who present to Children’s of Alabama Hospital.

Colten White, 17, was diagnosed with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma when he was 15. He’s now in remission and credits his recovery to the treatment he received at the research hospital.

Colton said this event is his way of helping others who have cancer.

Dive for a Cure will have a registration and pre-meeting on July 15 at 5:30 p.m.

The tournament takes place in all coastal waters outside St. Andrews Pass in Bay County. The competition will begins immediately after the food-truck dinner/safety meeting at the Diver’s Den, 3120 Thomas Drive, July 15 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The contest ends when the scale closes at 4 p.m. July 16. All fish must be weighed in at Divers Den.

Proceeds from Dive for a Cure will benefit Children’s of Alabama. Monies will be allocated for patients from Bay County, FL at Children’s of Alabama, which treats patients regardless of their ability to pay.

There will be prizes included for the first and second place winners. If you are interested in registering go to give.childrensal.org/diveforacure or mail a check and entry form to Children’s of Alabama Gulf Coast Office, 128 South St., Mobile, AL 36606.

For more information, call Kerrie Benson at (251) 610-4969 or watch the full interview from News 13 Midday!

WMBB

Local church destroyed by Hurricane Michael reopens

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church has been open since 1908. On Sunday, they began worship in a new permanent sanctuary. Antonio Bellamy II has been attending the church for the last 10 years. He was one of the many to attend Sunday’s grand reopening. “My dad, he brought us here […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Drowning reported in Gulf near Front Beach Road

4 p.m. Update: This story has been updated with new information. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 52-year-old man died Monday afternoon in an apparent drowning in the Gulf of Mexico near Front Beach Road. Panama City Beach officials said the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. near the 10900 block of Front Beach […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Jackson County church holds security training for the congregation

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The United States has already seen more than 300 mass shootings this year. Local organizations, like Rivertown Community Church are taking notice. On Saturday the Marianna church held a church safety and security training for its congregation. “We start talking about how to look for body language,” Trinity Security Allies Executive […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

World Changers visit Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The World Changers are back in town for the seventh year in a row. The group of volunteers from all across the country made the trek to Bay County to help our community. They typically help community members clean up the exterior of their...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Christmas in July at the Panama City Farmer’s Market

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Farmer’s Market invites you to its 2nd Annual Christmas in July event. This is an opportunity for you to get your Christmas gifts a little early this year. “For us Christmas in July is a great way to bring the community...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Hope

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Hope, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the week! This sweet Lab mix are available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or call […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
