‘Dive for a Cure’ to benefit fighting childhood Cancer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A survivor of childhood cancer wants to give back to others in the local community with the inaugural Dive for a Cure. It’s a spearfishing tournament in Panama City Beach benefiting Bay County children who present to Children’s of Alabama Hospital.

Colten White, 17, was diagnosed with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma when he was 15. He’s now in remission and credits his recovery to the treatment he received at the research hospital.

Colton said this event is his way of helping others who have cancer.

Dive for a Cure will have a registration and pre-meeting on July 15 at 5:30 p.m.

The tournament takes place in all coastal waters outside St. Andrews Pass in Bay County. The competition will begins immediately after the food-truck dinner/safety meeting at the Diver’s Den, 3120 Thomas Drive, July 15 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The contest ends when the scale closes at 4 p.m. July 16. All fish must be weighed in at Divers Den.

Proceeds from Dive for a Cure will benefit Children’s of Alabama. Monies will be allocated for patients from Bay County, FL at Children’s of Alabama, which treats patients regardless of their ability to pay.

There will be prizes included for the first and second place winners. If you are interested in registering go to give.childrensal.org/diveforacure or mail a check and entry form to Children’s of Alabama Gulf Coast Office, 128 South St., Mobile, AL 36606.

For more information, call Kerrie Benson at (251) 610-4969 or watch the full interview from News 13 Midday!

