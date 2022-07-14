Scream 6 Adds Ready or Not and Spider-Man Stars

Bleach is gearing up for its major anime comeback later this year with its final arc at last, and the staff behind the new Thousand-Year Blood War series is hyping up the major new villains coming our way! The original run of the anime adaptation was cancelled before series creator Tite Kubo launched the final arc of the manga series, and thus fans of the anime missed out on some of the most important (and wild) villains of the series overall. A new group was introduced as they tore their way through Soul Society's various fighters, and Ichigo and the others were up against some majorly tough challenges. Now fans will finally get to see it in the anime!

COMICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO