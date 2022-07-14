Scream 6 Adds Ready or Not and Spider-Man Stars

Celebrated artist, and soon-to-be first-time graphic novelist, Alex Ross is headed to San Diego Comic-Con. The artist -- known for his iconic artwork featured on covers and in titles such as Kingdom Come, Marvel, Justice, and The World's Greatest Super-Heroes -- is bringing a wide selection of artwork to his booth (#2415) on the Comic-Con floor. The collection includes brand new pieces featuring the Fantastic Four, Batman, Moon Knight, Wonder Woman, Thor, and Black Adam, as well as past work depicting the Avengers, Black Widow, Catwoman, the Justice League, Joker, Harley Quinn, X-Force, Captain America, the Flash, Green Lantern, Superman, the Teen Titans, the X-Men, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Wolverine, and more.
