Movies

Scream 6 Adds Ready or Not and Spider-Man Stars

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScream 6 is adding some familiar faces from Ready or Not and Spider-Man to the mix for the sequel. Bloody Disgusting reports that Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori are joining the cast. New York will actually play host to the action this time around. Radio Silence are back to direct Scream...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder — How SPOILER Could Return in the Best Way

Thor: Love and Thunder has now been out in theaters long enough for us to break down all that happens by the end – and what it may mean for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While there was plenty of lighthearted comedy and irreverence in Thor 4, there was also some decisive development in terms of who holds the mantle and thunderous powers of Thor. By the end of Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel Studios also left the door open for a character whose story looked like it was over to make a future return.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dune: Part Two Announces Production Start With Photo

Years after production wrapped on Dune, the sequel Dune: Part Two is set to finally move into production, with the film's official Twitter account confirming that shooting has officially begun on the Denis Villeneuve film. This marks a significant milestone for the franchise, as the first film landed in theaters without official confirmation that it would be getting a sequel, despite Villeneuve making it clear that he was only adapting the first half of the Frank Herbert novel for the debut film. Luckily, Dune was both a critical and financial success, resulting in the announcement that Dune: Part Two would be hitting theaters on November 17, 2023.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Only Murders in the Building Releases Steve Martin's "Angel in Flip Flops" Music Video

One of the funniest elements of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is the fact that Steve Martin plays Charles Haden-Savage, a former TV star, which results in a number of references to just how famous he was decades ago. The latest example of this was the Season 2 reveal that in the late '80s, he released the song "Angel in Flip Flops," which would go on to become a hit song in Germany. Hulu has released the music video for the song, which you can check out below. New episodes of Only Murders in the Building debut on Hulu on Tuesdays.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

New Funko Soda Pre-Orders: Predator, Wreck-It Ralph, and Nosferatu

While we wait for Funko's San Diego Comic-Con exclusives to drop later this week, enjoy a refreshing wave of fresh Funko Soda figures! This time around, the lineup includes flavors from Predator, Nosferatu, and Disney's Wreck-It Ralph. As always, quantities of these Soda figures will be extremely limited, but everything you need to know to get your hands on them can be found right here.
COMICS
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Writer Explains Why the Anime's Move to MAPPA Was for the Best

Attack on Titan is getting ready to come back for the third (and presumably final) part of the fourth and final season of the anime, and the writer behind the adaptation has explained why they felt the anime's move to Studio MAPPA was ultimately best for the franchise overall. When the fourth and final season of the anime kicked off a couple of years ago, one of the biggest surprises was the fact that it would no longer be produced by WIT Studio as seen by the first three seasons and instead now be picked up by MAPPA, the studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen, Kakegurui, the upcoming Chainsaw Man anime and more.
COMICS
ComicBook

Central Park Season 3 Premiere Date Announced, Kristen Bell Returning as New Character

Central Park is finally making its return to Apple TV+. On Monday, Apple revealed that the acclaimed animated series from Bob's Burgers creator Loren Bouchard will be coming back for its third season on September 9th. The premiere of the new season will include a total of three episodes, with the rest of the season being released weekly, one episode at a time, through November 18th. Additionally, when Central Park returns, it will also see original star Kristen Bell coming back into the fold.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Ironheart Set Photos Tease a White Castle Being Blown Up

Marvel Studios is getting ready for their big Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con next week, with the studio expected to reveal some new information about their upcoming plans. But before that happens the studio is busy filming their upcoming Disney+ series like Loki season two and Ironheart. Ironheart follows the story of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Filming has been underway for about a month now and only a few set photos have been released from the series. Now, in a brand new batch of set photos, the series seems to be blowing up a White Castle.
MOVIES
ComicBook

HBO Max Cancels Close Enough After Three Seasons

HBO Max has had enough of Close Enough. On Friday, it was announced that the streaming service will not be renewing the adult animated series for a fourth season. This news comes just a few months after the debut of the show's third and now-final season, which hit the platform on April 7th. Created by Regular Show creator J.G. Quintel, Close Enough is a surreal take on transitioning from twentysomething to thirtysomething, revolves around a married couple juggling such everyday challenges as parenthood, friendship, ham theft, stripper clowns and choosing the right day care.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Breaking Bad Stars Say Better Call Saul Cameos Were "Supposed to Be a Big Surprise"

Before they break bad, showrunner Peter Gould broke the news: Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are reprising their Breaking Bad roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman on Better Call Saul. Gould officially announced the news at PaleyFest in April, confirming the timelines of the two series would intersect as the sixth and final season of the prequel completes Jimmy McGill's (Bob Odenkirk) transformation into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. While how or when Walt and Jesse will appear on Better Call Saul remains under wraps, the reveal surprised Cranston and Paul, who were sworn to secrecy while filming their scenes last year in New Mexico.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Bleach Staff Hypes the Anime's Big New Villains

Bleach is gearing up for its major anime comeback later this year with its final arc at last, and the staff behind the new Thousand-Year Blood War series is hyping up the major new villains coming our way! The original run of the anime adaptation was cancelled before series creator Tite Kubo launched the final arc of the manga series, and thus fans of the anime missed out on some of the most important (and wild) villains of the series overall. A new group was introduced as they tore their way through Soul Society's various fighters, and Ichigo and the others were up against some majorly tough challenges. Now fans will finally get to see it in the anime!
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Artists Reveals Concept Art for Starfox's New Costume

Starfox is returning to the Marvel Universe in the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals crossover Judgment Day. Thanos' Eternal brother's profile rose with Harry Styles' debut as the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the post-credits scene of the film Eternals. With the Eternals about to wage war on mutants, and the Avengers stepping in between, Starfox -- a former Avengers himself -- is back to play an uncertain role in the conflict. ComicBook.com exclusively revealed the one-shot and Starfox's new costume on its covers. Now artist Valerio Schti has revealed his concept art for Starfox's new look. You can take a look below.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Adds Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage

Lionsgate today announced that Peter Dinklage, four-time Emmy Award winner for his role on HBO's Game of Thrones, has joined The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as Casca Highbottom, dean of the Academy. The announcement was made today by Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate's Motion Picture Group. Dinklage will star in the film opposite Tom Blyth, who will play the young Coriolanus Snow, and Rachel Zegler, as tribute Lucy Gray Baird.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Alex Ross Introduces New Comic-Con Artwork Featuring Batman, Thor, Moon Knight, and More

Celebrated artist, and soon-to-be first-time graphic novelist, Alex Ross is headed to San Diego Comic-Con. The artist -- known for his iconic artwork featured on covers and in titles such as Kingdom Come, Marvel, Justice, and The World's Greatest Super-Heroes -- is bringing a wide selection of artwork to his booth (#2415) on the Comic-Con floor. The collection includes brand new pieces featuring the Fantastic Four, Batman, Moon Knight, Wonder Woman, Thor, and Black Adam, as well as past work depicting the Avengers, Black Widow, Catwoman, the Justice League, Joker, Harley Quinn, X-Force, Captain America, the Flash, Green Lantern, Superman, the Teen Titans, the X-Men, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Wolverine, and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Gentleman Jack Could Find New Home After HBO Cancellation

Gentleman Jack could be finding a new home, following the series' recent cancellation by HBO. The fan-favorite series, which is a co-production between HBO and the BBC, was announced to be cancelled after two seasons earlier this month. The news left fans wondering what might have been in store if the series had continued on — and according to new comments from series creator Sally Wainwright, that could still end up happening. In a recent interview with RadioTimes.com, Wainwright revealed that she is "gutted" by the cancellation, and that the BBC is interested in still continuing the series, if they can find a new partner or streaming home.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Matthew Modine Disputes Major Stranger Things Character's Death in Season 4

Dr. Martin Brenner may rear his white-haired head within the Stranger Things world once again. Following his apparent death at the hands of the Demogorgon in Season 1, Matthew Modine's Dr. Brenner would make flashback appearances in both Stranger Things 2 and Stranger Things 4, before being revealed as still alive in the present timeline. Throughout his time in Season 4, Brenner reestablished himself as the head honcho of the Hawkins Lab, now rebranded as the NINA Project in a New Mexican desert. Brenner would resume his experiments on Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven before the laboratory is raided by Sherman Augustus's Lt. Colonel Jack Sullivan and his forces. While Brenner makes it out of the underground base on his feet, he is made quick work of by a helicopter sniper.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Star Wars Series Awarded Nearly $21 Million in Tax Credits

The upcoming live-action Star Wars series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is about to get a pretty significant tax incentive. On Monday, California's Film Office announced seven television series that have been selected to receive tax incentives for filming in the state, with Skeleton Crew being among them. The series — and the production company behind it, Disney Lucasfilm, will get a total of $20.9 million in tax credits, of the total $90.8 million the state is giving out. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Skeleton Crew in particular is forecast to spend the most of the seven series, with nearly $136 million in expenditures for its first season.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ComicBook

Jamie Lee Curtis Says Halloween Ends Taught Her the Importance of the "Final Girl"

Since Laurie Strode survived her first Halloween in 1978, the idea of "the final girl" is one that has become deeply engrained in horror and slasher movie culture. Prevalent enough to be intellectualized, analyzed, and parodied, the idea is one that means much more to Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis now that she has completed her journey as Laurie. Halloween Ends, which comes out later this year, is not the first time Curtis has played her "final scene" as Laurie, but it seems likely this one will stick. Following a trilogy that started 40 years after her first time out as the character, it's difficult to imagine what would attract her to come back again.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Actor Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo of "Odin" and "Hela"

2017's Thor: Ragnarok delivered one of the funniest and most surprising series of cameos in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jurassic Park star Sam Neill appeared in the film as an Asgardian actor portraying Odin in a play, and he was joined by Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth as the play versions of Loki and Thor, respectively. In Thor: Love and Thunder, director Taika Waititi brought the trio back for another production, along with a fourth star. Melissa McCarthy appeared in Love and Thunder's Asgardian stage sequence as Hela, the daughter of Odin, who was played by Cate Blanchett in Ragnarok.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Showrunner Has Spoken to Jason Isaacs About Return as Lorca

There may be hope for Star Trek's "Prime" Lorca yet. Jason Isaacs played Capt. Gabriel Lorca, the captain of the experimental USS Discovery, in Star Trek: Discovery's first season. However, Lorca had a secret [SPOILERS for anyone who hasn't seen that season]. He wasn't the real Lorca, but Lorca's Mirror Universe counterpart. The reveal stunned fans, who had by then become fond of the character and actor, leading to a surge of support for finding "Prime Lorca," thus providing Isaacs an opportunity to return to the show. It sounds like Isaacs is still willing to reprise the role, given a worthwhile story.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Agents of SHIELD Star Gives Good Reason For Not Wanting To Return to Marvel

It's been two years since Agents of SHIELD came to an end, and many Marvel fans are hoping to see some of the characters again in the MCU. However, there is at least one actor who isn't interested in playing his character again, but with good reason. Iain De Caestecker, who portrayed Fitz opposite Elizabeth Henstridge's Simmons, is currently promoting his new series The Control Room. During a chat with Digital Spy, the actor was asked if he'd be interested in coming back to Marvel.
TV & VIDEOS

