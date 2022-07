Scorching temps are expected to slam some parts of Colorado this week with the National Weather Service (NWS) calling for temperatures up to 105 degrees along the Interstate 25 corridor and the northeast plains on Monday. The service has issued a heat advisory for times between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday, for areas highlighted on the map below: Denver is expected to see a 20% chance of rain with...

DENVER, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO