The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on two bills on Friday that aim to protect access to abortion on a federal level (via CNN). In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the two bills would help restore nationwide protections for people seeking access to abortion and prevent states from completely banning both surgical and medication abortions. One of the bills, known as the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act of 2022, would protect an individual's right to travel across state lines to obtain an abortion. If passed, the bill would prohibit anyone from restricting or punishing an individual for seeking access to abortion care in another state.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO