Anaheim, CA

Ducks' Chase De Leo: Signs two-way deal

 4 days ago

De Leo agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with Anaheim on Thursday. Over the last five...

CBS Sports

Bruins' Jack Ahcan: Signs one-year extension

Ahcan signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Bruins on Sunday, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports. Ahcan made six appearances for Boston last season, scoring one goal, but he spent most of the campaign with Providence, where he totaled six goals and 23 points across 45 games. He'll have an opportunity to secure a role at the NHL level to start the 2022-23 season, but it's unlikely he cracks fantasy relevancy.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Tagged with four runs

Rogers (4-9) allowed four runs on seven hits over six innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against Philadelphia. Rogers turned in three scoreless innings to begin Sunday's contest. The Phillies broke out in the fourth, plating four runs in the frame, including a two-run shot from Yairo Munoz. It was the first time Rogers completed six innings since his April 28 win in Washington. The 24-year-old saw his ERA rise slightly to 5.46 with a 78:39 K:BB through 84 innings entering the All-Star break.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' Sebastian Rivero: Heads back to minors

The Royals optioned Rivero to Double-A Northwest Arkansas following Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays. Kansas City needed to open up space on the 26-man active roster with 10 players set to return from the restricted list in advance of the team's first game out of the All-Star break next weekend, so Rivero was a logical candidate to return to the minors. After his call-up Thursday when a wave of players were deactivated for the series in Toronto due to their vaccination statuses, Rivero started twice and appeared off the bench in the other two contests of the four-game slate, going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Keeps thriving in rehab assignment

Lewis (concussion) played five innings in left field during Triple-A Tacoma's win over Oklahoma City on Friday, going 1-for-3 with three-run home run. Lewis' stint on defense was his second during his rehab assignment and went an inning longer than his initial one Tuesday. The slugging outfielder also left the yard for the fifth time in the last six games, signaling that his timing at the plate is of no concern at this point in the process.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Permits three runs in no-decision

Gomber registered a no-decision during Sunday's 8-3 loss to Pittsburgh, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings. Gomber surrendered an unearned run in the first inning and two earned runs in the third after two walks came home on a two-out Jake Marisnick double. The 28-year-old has assembled a decent four-start stretch to open July -- featuring 4.15 ERA across 21.2 innings -- after compiling a 6.55 ERA through his first 14 turns. Gomber concludes the first half with a 5.97 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 67 strikeouts in 89 innings across 18 starts.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Belts 11th homer

France went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI single in a 6-2 win over the Rangers on Sunday. France showed why he was named to the AL All-Star squad with a two-RBI performance that helped the Mariners extend their winning streak to 14 games. His towering home run off Glenn Otto in the fifth was all the offense the Mariners would need to secure the win, and he added an insurance run later in the game. The first baseman is hitting .308 on the season with a 14.8% strikeout rate.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Benintendi (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Benintendi was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .317/.386/.401 slash line to go with three home runs, two stolen bases, 37 RBI and 37 runs across 363 plate appearances. As a veteran player with an expiring contract on a non-contending team, Benintendi will be a prime candidate to be dealt elsewhere ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Starting Sunday on short rest

Ashby will start Sunday's series finale against the Giants in San Francisco, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Jason Alexander had been listed as the Brewers' probable starter for Sunday, but the team will go with Ashby on three days' rest instead. The reason for the change was not immediately available. Ashby went 4.1 innings his last time out and has failed to complete five innings in four of his last five starts around an IL stint with left forearm inflammation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Merrifield (toe) from the restricted list Monday. Merrifield was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Merrifield saw his streak of 553 consecutive games played come to an end due to a bone bruise in his right big toe, which sidelined him for a four-game series with Detroit. Merrifield closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .240/.292/.343 slash line to go with five home runs, 14 stolen bases, 45 runs and 36 RBI in 84 contests, but his availability for the team's first game of the second half Friday against the Rays is in question due to the lingering toe injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient time for Merrifield to make a full recovery from the injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Draft: Rangers grab pitcher Brock Porter, 11th-ranked player in class, in fourth round

Heading into day two of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft, only one player who ranked in CBS Sports' top 30 remained on the board: Michigan prep right-hander Brock Porter. It didn't take long for Porter, our 11th-ranked player in the class, to find a home, however, as the Texas Rangers plucked him with the third pick of the fourth round, or No. 109 overall.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Royals' Brewer Hicklen: Back with Triple-A squad

The Royals returned Hicklen to Triple-A Omaha following Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays. Since Hicklen joined the Royals as a replacement for one of the 10 players who were placed on the restricted list prior to Thursday's series opener in Toronto, he won't be exposed to waivers even while he comes off the 40-man roster as he heads back to Omaha. Hicklen didn't make any starts during the four-game series with the Blue Jays but went a collective 0-for-2 with a run scored while seeing usage off the bench in each contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Yankees' Ryan Weber: Notches three-inning save

Weber earned the save over the Red Sox on Saturday, pitching three scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one batter. Weber made his first big-league appearance since July 2 -- and just his third in the majors this season -- and ended up closing out the game after Jameson Taillon covered the first six innings. Weber came in with the Yankees holding a nine-run lead, so he was credited with his first career big-league save despite facing very little stress. He's allowed only one earned run over 7.2 innings for New York this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ryan Borucki: Nabs second win Sunday

Borucki (2-0) recorded the win in a victory over the Rangers on Sunday, firing 1.1 scoreless innings during which he issued two walks and recorded a strikeout. Borucki wasn't at his sharpest and labored a bit as a result, needing 27 pitches to record four outs. However, the southpaw served as an important bridge to the sixth inning after starter Chris Flexen, working on short rest, exited following 76 pitches. Sunday's appearance was the seventh consecutive scoreless effort for Borucki, and he's now recorded a win in two of his last three outings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Looks ready to come off IL

Grandal (back) went 0-for-2 with three walks Sunday in his rehab game with Triple-A Charlotte. Grandal drew starts at either first base or catcher over his last three games with Charlotte and looks like he'll be ready to return from the 10-day injured list to step back in as the White Sox's No. 1 catcher when the big club opens its second-half schedule Friday against the Guardians. The 33-year-old, who has been on the shelf since June 13 with lower-back spasms, began his rehab assignment July 7. Between stops with Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham, Grandal appeared in nine games and went 9-for-25 with two home runs and an impressive 13:4 BB:K.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Key stolen base Saturday

Haggerty entered Saturday's extra-inning win over the Rangers as a pinch runner in the top of the 10th inning, stole third base and eventually scored the game-winning run. The speedy Haggerty's swipe of third base, his fourth steal of the year, was key, as it allowed him to score easily when J.P. Crawford laced a single into right field to snap a 2-2 tie. It's been a somewhat momentous first three games of the series for Haggerty, who also notched an inside-the-park home run as part of a three-hit night in Thursday's opening installment against the Rangers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Returns as expected

Trout (back) will bat second and play center field Tuesday against the Dodgers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Trout has been out of action since he left Tuesday's game against the Astros with back spasms, but he indicated Friday that he'd be ready to return for Saturday's first-half finale, a prediction which proved accurate. He's in a bit of a slump in July, hitting .167/.231/.250 through 10 games, though that's only brought his OPS on the season down to .967.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Jose Azocar: Sent to Triple-A

Azocar was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Friday. Azocar made the Opening Day roster and has operated as a reserve outfielder through most of the season's first half, but he'll head to the minors ahead of the final series before the All-Star break. The 26-year-old has a .229/.277/.321 slash line with eight RBI, 12 runs and three stolen bases through his first 69 big-league games.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Heads to bench Sunday

Kim is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks. CJ Abrams will fill in at shortstop for Kim, who gets a breather for the Padres' final game before the All-Star break after recording at least one hit while starting in each of the past five contests. Kim should continue to serve as San Diego's primary option at shortstop until Fernando Tatis (wrist) is deemed ready to return from the 60-day injured list for his 2022 debut.
SAN DIEGO, CA

