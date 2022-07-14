ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, OH

Park installs temporary fence after horse drowns in pond at MGM Northfield

By Cris Belle
 4 days ago

NORTHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – MGM Northfield Park says they’ve installed a temporary fence after a racehorse drowned in a tragic accident on Monday.

SkyFOX captured images of the fence that’ll be in place for about a week before work on a permanent fence gets underway.

Gallery: Before and after images of the temporary fence built around the pond where the horse drowned on Monday

The park says plans for the permanent fence were already in the works before Monday’s accident.

The number 5 horse named ‘Alfred Hanover’ finished second place in the second race Monday night. According to Freddie Hudson of the U.S. Harness Racing Alumni Association, the horse drowned shortly after.

“They were unhooking the horse from the racing stuff and it took off into the pond with all of its equipment on,” said Hudson.

The racetrack is working directly with the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association and Ohio Racing on the incident.

