Albany County, WY

Wyoming Gov. Gordon Appoints Misha Westby Judge for Albany County

By Tom Morton
 4 days ago
Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed Deputy Attorney General Misha Westby as the judge for the Second Judicial District serving Albany County, according to a news release. Westby’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the resignation of Judge Tori Kricken, effective Aug. 15....

