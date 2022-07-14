ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children seen playing, dancing near high-speed train

By Talia Naquin
 4 days ago

GROVE, England (WJW) – Shocking video shows kids playing on a train track, causing the conductor to hit the breaks on the train going 125 mph.

The video was released by Network Rail , which owns and operates Britain’s railways, for a safety alert.

“It clearly depicts the actions of this group of children and their reckless and dangerous behavior on the level crossing, including what appears to be one of the group dancing near the railway track as the high-speed train passes just inches away.

The incident happened on July 4 in Grove, England.

In the video, you can see the children jumping around and dancing. They then run across the track after the train passes.

According to Network Rail, this is one of several recent incidents on train tracks involving children.

Previous incidents include kids performing tricks on their scooters and filming themselves in the middle of the track, Network Rail says.

