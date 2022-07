This will be a summer of firsts for the Sunset Sinners. The Salina band has signed with British record label Earache Records and plans to release its first live album later this summer, according to drummer and spokesperson Blake Blackim. Additionally, the Sunset Sinners, who describe their music genre as "Whiskey Barrell Rock," have struck a deal with Breckenridge Distillery in Colorado for a Sinner Select whiskey that also will be out later this summer.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO