ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

Cornell McNeal found guilty of capital murder and rape of Letitia Davis

By Alexis Padilla, Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TUCGp_0gfjPXlD00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury has found Cornell McNeal guilty of the capital murder and rape of Letitia Davis. The verdict was read shortly after 3 p.m.

Davis died in November 2014 after the attack in Wichita’s Fairmount Park. She was found badly burned and beaten. She was able to tell investigators after the attack that she was raped.

District Attorney Marc Bennett said he was pleased with the verdict, “Particularly happy for the family who has waited a very long time to this day. And again, just pleased with the jury who sat through several days of very graphic, upsetting images, difficult testimony, lots of heavy scientific testimony. I don’t think I’ve ever called as many Ph.D.s and MDs and forensic experts as we did in this case. So there’s a lot for the jury to wade through, so I appreciate the attention they gave it.”

After the verdict was read, the prosecutors made a presumptive sentence to pull the death penalty off the table.

“Family just couldn’t do it anymore. They just wanted this done, and I totally sympathize with it is gut-wrenching to put families through that,” Bennett said. “The sentence for a conviction for capital murder is life without parole, and that’s what the family, that’s all they really wanted.”

Panasonic plant in De Soto will be ‘largest private investment’ Kansas history

Jeffrey Donnley, Leticia Davis’ dad, said his family was very happy with the verdict and that this was a long time coming. He mentioned it was heartbreaking to sit through the trial and hear how the defense tried to portray Davis.

“She was happy-go-lucky, smiling all the time, and that’s what we miss seeing, hearing her voice. She was never an angry person. Just always cheerful and in my heart, that’s what I remember,” Donnley said, teary-eyed.

On Thursday morning, the prosecution and defense presented closing arguments.

The prosecution opened up with one of Letitia’s final words, “I was raped, beaten and set on fire.”

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett ran through witness testimonies and how they aligned with the standards needed to convict McNeal of capital murder.

Meanwhile, the defense reminded the jury that they must presume McNeal is not guilty, adding if there is a single reasonable doubt, they must acquit him of the charge.

“He didn’t commit a single injury anywhere on his body, and he told you five days later, injuries won’t heal. That’s reasonable doubt. How does this woman get hurt this bad and fight back this hard and not leave a mark on Cornell McNeal? That’s reasonable doubt,” defense attorney Peter Conley said.

“You’ve heard all of the evidence. No woman consents to the injuries she sustained and that the killing was done in the condition of or subsequent to such rape. He had to kill her. He left his DNA behind,” District Attorney Marc Bennett.

Read complete coverage here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 4

Carol Ann McElroy
4d ago

what kinda of reasonable doubt,,,,He did what he did!!! there is no Doubt about THAT!!! So while you fishing Mr prosecutor !the DA already done Snagged this Case!!!

Reply
2
Related
Hays Post

Suspect charged in connection with Kan. double murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY— A third suspect arrested in connection with the July 4th weekend double murder made his first court appearance in the case. Just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, five days after the authorities asked for help to find him, sheriff deputies located and arrested Luong in east Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Three charged in fatal shooting south of Wichita

Three people have been charged with first degree murder in a fatal shooting that happened just south of Wichita in the Oaklawn neighborhood. The three made their first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on Friday. 20-year-old Brian Youngman, 19-year-old Lanita Baugh and 20-year-old Myrashia Griffin, all of Wichita, had their bonds set at $500,000 each and their next court hearing was scheduled for July 21st.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

Six people now arrested in 2021 Wichita gang initiation killing, records show

Six people have now been arrested and face murder charges in a 2021 gang-initiation killing, according to jail booking and court records. Three people — 22-year-old Isabel Diane Leann Martin, her brother, 20-year-old Noah Justice Martin, and 20-year-old Deccota W. Ivy-Shepherd — had first appearances Wednesday in connection with the New Year’s Eve killing of Gabriel Campos-Torres. The 21-year-old died during a gang initiation assault, according to court records.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Capital Murder#Dna#Kansas#Violent Crime#Panasonic
KSN News

Oaklawn fatal shooting suspects charged with killing teenager

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The three suspects who were arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting 19-year-old Donavan Graves in Oaklawn earlier this week made their first appearance before a judge on Friday. The suspects, 19-year-old Lanita Baugh, 20-year-old Myrashia Griffin, and 20-year-old Brian Youngman, were all charged with first-degree murder. In addition to these charges, […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Man convicted of killing Wichita woman he raped and set on fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man has been convicted of capital murder and rape more than eight years after he sexually assaulted and beat a local mother before setting her on fire. A jury on Thursday convicted 34-year-old Cornell McNeal in the November 2014 death of Letitia Davis. Prosecutors...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Calls for accountability follow allegation against well-known Wichita DJ

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a story generating a lot of conversation in Wichita: A longtime, well-known radio personally was off the air Friday morning during his regular time slot and is under investigation after a claim of sexual harassment in the workplace. Greg “The Hitman” Williams denies the...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

KHP honors men who helped trooper in trouble

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol on Friday honored three men who stepped up to help a KHP trooper in a dangerous situation. The KHP honored Steve Morris, George Jennings, and Terry Rayl as honorary troopers. Earlier this year, the three put themselves in harm’s way when they...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Prosecution and defense rests case in Cornell McNeal trial

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The prosecution rested its case on Wednesday in the trial of Cornell McNeal. He was charged with the murder of Letitia Davis back in November 2014. Davis was found badly burned and beaten at Fairmount Park. She died days later but was able to tell investigators she was raped.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Police seeking information on drive-by shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a drive by shooting that happened on June 18 in the 100 block of E. Aley Way. At around 9:15 that evening, Wichita Police officers responded to a drive by in the 100 block of E. Aley Way and discovered shell casings of two different calibers. Surveillance video was collected that shows a silver convertible speeding away east on Aley Way from Park Pl. before going off screen, when several gunshots are heard.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Crime Stoppers gave out over $2k in rewards in June

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County approved $2,700 in rewards for tips that led to felony arrests in the month of June. The information provided in the anonymous tips helped law enforcement solve felony cases including wanted fugitives, drug dealers, and car thieves. One tip...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Harvey County crash leave 2 in critical condition

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Harvey County Sheriff Chad Gay confirms that two women are in critical condition after a crash on I-135 between Hesston and Newton around 4 p.m. Sunday. A Hesston woman was driving southbound on I-135 around mile marker 39. For an unknown reason, she left...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Shots randomly fired in north Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope someone will identify a car and gunmen that opened fire in a north Wichita neighborhood. Vincent Traylor lives in the 100 block of north Aley Way near Broadway and 29 street north. He says he hears gunshots a lot. "Just a bunch of...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD asking for help locating murder suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a first-degree murder suspect. In a Facebook post, WPD said they are sharing on behalf of the Pueblo Police Department in Pueblo, Colorado. Thirty-three-year-old Tyler Mitchell is wanted for first-degree murder and...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Two critically injured in Harvey County crash

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have been critically injured in a crash in Harvey County Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on Interstate 135 between Hesston and Newton. According to Hesston Fire/EMS Chief Russ Buller, one of the vehicles involved was going at a highway speed north on the I-135 when a car headed […]
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Three Arrested in Shooting of Teenager

Three people are in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a teenager in Wichita earlier this week. Brian Youngman, Lanita Baugh, and Myrashia Griffin were booked on suspicion of first-degree murder for the death of 19-year-old Donovan Graves. According to investigators, Graves pulled a gun and tried to...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Historical Wichita bridge hit with spray paint... again

Vandals have left their mark on a historic bridge here in Wichita once again. If you have driven on the Minisa Bridge over the last week, you've probably seen vandalism markings on both sides of the 90-year old bridge. The cleaning process isn't easy, but preservationists want residents to call them immediately when graffiti-artists strike.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy