WOMAN CITED FOR ALLEGED VANDALISM INCIDENT

According to an entry on the CQPD log for July 14, 2:38 a.m., 2nd & Baxter, 37-year old Joshua David Pratt arrested on warrant charging Unlawful Possession of Meth & Failure to Report as Sex Offender, “Pratt was cited in lieu of custody.”. Disorderly. According to an entry on...
A woman was jailed after an alleged shopping cart incident on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 7:30 a.m. an officer contacted the 45-year old on Northwest Boulder Drive. Multiple witnesses had reported that a female was slamming the cart into the door of a nearby business. The suspect said she had hit the door with her cart because she was angry at the workers there for making her move.
Friday afternoon, July 15, at approximately 5:48pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Clearlake Rd. near Kirk Rd. northwest of Eugene. Preliminary investigation reveals that a Mazda sedan was driving eastbound on Clearlake Rd. when it struck a pedestrian on the shoulder and overturned. The pedestrian and a passenger of the Mazda were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Both of their conditions are now considered stable. Speed and impairment do not appear to be a factor at this time. Statements on scene indicate that a westbound vehicle had possibly drifted into the eastbound lane in front of the Mazda before it crashed. Anyone who witnessed the crash that has not already spoken to investigators is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt.1.
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying suspects in a burglary investigation. The burglary occurred at a residence in the 1400 block of Kincaid around 6:15 p.m. on June 23, 2022. "A victim came home to find the residence had been burglarized...
EUGENE, Ore. — A crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian sent two people to the hospital Friday afternoon, and police are looking for more information. At approximately 5:48 p.m. Friday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Clearlake Road near Kirk Road, northwest of Eugene.
Roseburg Police cited a man who was painting a section of the bike path, early Thursday. An RPD report said just after 2:40 a.m. an officer contacted the 32-year old under the Rowe Street bridge. When the officer asked the suspect why he was painting the path yellow, the man stated it was to prevent bicyclists from hitting him. The officer observed a nearby painting which said, “I heart Roseburg”. The man admitted to being responsible for that painting as well. The suspect was cited for second-degree criminal mischief.
PROSPECT, Ore-- A local fisherman and father in Southern Oregon was found dead Sunday morning. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Cecile “Kim” Smith was located deceased today in the area of Mill Creek Falls. Smith was located along with his dog by family friends that had came out to search for him.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man charged with assault and strangulation will not be released from jail until at least their trials are over, the Lane County District Attorney’s Office said today. According to the Lane County D.A., the Springfield Police Department responded to a report of an injured child...
RIDDLE, Ore. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an adult female found in Cow Creek near Riddle. On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased person found in Cow Creek in approximately the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road. Investigators responded to the scene and confirmed the death of an adult female. The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded. Identification and next of kin notification are pending. The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.
WESTFIR, Ore. — A man wanted for burglarizing a Eugene tactical supply store in May was arrested at a campsite outside of Westfir, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reported. On Tuesday (July 12) afternoon deputies received information that 29-year-old David Joseph Essary was spotted at a campsite in the area of Forest Service Road #19 outside of Westfir. The camp had been located by an Oregon State Police Trooper and the US Marshall’s Service were able to confirm Essary’s presence.
RIDDLE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in Cow Creek near Riddle. On Wednesday, July 13, around 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office was called out after a dead woman was found in the water in the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road.
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Lane County District Attorney’s office announced yesterday that a person suspected of murdering his grandparents pleaded guilty to the charges against him. The DA’s office says that on May 7, 2021, Eugene police discovered the bodies of Nancy Loucks-Morris, 85, and Gerald Edward Morris, 84,...
Around 6:45 Wednesday evening, an adult in custody at the Josephine County Jail began experiencing a medical emergency. While they were being treated, two other inmates began suffering symptoms consistent with fentanyl overdose. Two of the inmates were revived with Narcan and transported to Asante Three River Medical Center for...
ROSEBURG, Ore. – The search and investigation into the disappearance of a Winston woman is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in the missing person investigation of Kendra Hanks. Kendra was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway 99 near Grange Road in the Green District at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Investigators are now asking business owners and residents in the area of Highway 99, Pepsi Road, SE Main Street, NW Lookingglass Road and Brosi Orchard to check their security cameras which may have captured footage of Kendra on Thursday. The timeframe of interest is 3:45pm-7:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022. “Any video footage is helpful, even if you don’t believe your system captured anything of significance,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “We ask that the community provide the footage and allow investigators the opportunity to review it.” Residents are asked to upload any footage they have using this website address: [www.dcso.com/publichelp]www.dcso.com/publichelp. Those who are unable to upload the footage are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (541) 440-4458 for assistance. Kendra was last known to be wearing a dark blue tie-dye sweatshirt, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack style purse. Investigators along with Search and Rescue crews have been searching for Kendra since she was last seen. She is described as 5’02” tall weighing approximately 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed she was walking to her residence in Winston after leaving her place of employment on Ingram Drive. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who may have seen Hanks to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-2871 or to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was arrested after running over a bicyclist and driving away last night, according to the Eugene Police Department. Just before 11 p.m. last night, July 11, an Oregon State Police trooper responded to a report of a fatal crash with a bicycle and vehicle near Royal Avenue and Green Hill Road, the EPD said. Police say the victim was a 19-year-old male. It was reported that the vehicle left the scene after hitting the bicyclist, the EPD added.
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire is cleaning up a house fire in southwest Eugene. The fire reportedly happened at 1524 McKinley Street at about 3:25 p.m July 13. Multiple crews and engines responded to the scene. The fire is believed to be a grass fire that spread onto the house.
The search and investigation into the disappearance of a Winston woman continues and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in the missing person investigation of Kendra Hanks. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said Hanks was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway...
ROSEBERG Ore. (KPTV) - Police on Tuesday were asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman from Winston, Oregon. Kendra Hanks was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway 99 near Grange Road in the Green District around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Investigators are now asking business owners and residents in the area of Highway 99, Pepsi Road, SE Main Street, NW Lookingglass Road and Brosi Orchard to check their security cameras which may have captured footage of Kendra on Thursday. The timeframe of interest is 3:45pm-7:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Springfield Fire crews rescued three cats and three dogs from a burning home in Eugene on Saturday morning. Firefighters arrived at the scene at the 100 block of Maynard Avenue in Eugene and found the fire burning in the kitchen and attic area of the home with the owner safely outside.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department is searching for a woman who was reported missing on July 10. According to the SPD, Angela Sade Ruiz, 37, was last seen on July 9. She is described as standing 5 feet and 8 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Comments / 0