ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WWE WrestleMania 39 Ticket On-Sale Date Revealed

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans will be able to pick up WrestleMania 39 tickets in mid- August. WrestleMania will be heading to SoFi Stadium in California in 2023 and fans will be able to pick up tickets for the Showcase of the Immortals on Friday, August 12, 2022. On Location passes will be available on...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fightful

7/15 AEW Rampage Viewership Rises Slightly, Demo Number Declines

Viewership numbers are in for the 7/15 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by Private Party vs. Lucha Bros, drew 435,000 viewers on July 15. This number is up slightly from the 428,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18...
WWE
Fightful

Brandi Rhodes: I Plan On Continuing My In-Ring Career

Brandi Rhodes will return to the ring at some point. Brandi hasn't wrestled since January when she competed on AEW Dark: Elevation, after returning to the ring in December 2021 following her pregnancy. Brandi has since left AEW, but she continues to train and plans to return to the ring at some point.
WWE
Fightful

Bombshell Exclusive: Josh Alexander Reveals That RJ City Actually Enjoys Pro Wrestling

In what is the most shocking piece of news you will read all year, it's true. RJ City does, in fact, enjoy professional wrestling. RJ City likes to pretend that he is over pro wrestling and is a true entertainer at heart. RJ City likes to make jokes, claiming that you'll know someone is dating him when they stop wrestling. But in truth, RJ City actually loves professional wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion, Josh Alexander, in an exclusive interview with our own Sean Ross Sapp, breaks the bombshell news.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Inglewood, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
August, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Fightful

GCW Returning To Los Angeles On September 23

GCW will return to Los Angeles this September. During the GCW No Signal in the Hills 2 event on July 15, which was held at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, it was announced that the company will be back in Los Angeles on September 23. In addition...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fightful

Sasha Banks Gets Huge Money, New AEW Champs | Grapsody 7/16/22

Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) bring you Grapsody for July 16, 2022. Head to Starrcast.com for more information on Starrcast tickets, meet and greets, and Last Match tickets. For those of you who won’t be in Nashville, head to RicFlairsLastMatch.com to pre order the event and watch the incredible docuseries Ric Flair: The Last Match, with new episodes every Monday at 6:05pm.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Renee Paquette Reflects On 'Talking Smack' And Working With Bryan Danielson

Renee Paquette and Bryan Danielson are set to reunite at Starrcast in Nashville with a special stage show as part of the weekend. Paquette and Danielson worked together on WWE's Talking Smack when Bryan had retired from in-ring competition. The show was praised by fans as Bryan and Paquette had noted chemistry and they were able to get away from WWE's television show format.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Sofi Stadium#Olympics#Combat#Location#Ticketmaster Com#Wwe Sup
Fightful

More On Colt Cabana Staying With ROH, Almost Being Cut By AEW

Colt Cabana is technically still signed to All Elite Wrestling, but talent were told that wasn't always going to be the case. As far back as March, Fightful heard rumblings from AEW talent that there was a bit of an internal uproar over the idea that Colt Cabana was not set to be renewed by All Elite Wrestling. Many of the roster assumed initially this was due to his contentious relationship (or lack thereof) with CM Punk, however, in the months that followed, the lessened focus on Dark Order in general and AEW not coming to terms with Alan Angels and Stu Grayson, changed a lot of of those assumptions. There were still many in both AEW and WWE who said they believed this after we ran the original story , even though Dax Harwood tweeted that the rumor was "100% fabrication."
WWE
Fightful

ROH To Make Streaming Debut On Bleacher Report With 'Death Before Dishonor' On 7/23

Ring of Honor joins the Bleacher Report family. Ring of Honor will be returning to pay-per-view with Death Before Dishonor on Saturday, July 23. Ring of Honor will host its second event under the ownership of Tony Khan as they prevent death before dishonor on Saturday, July 23. The event will feature five championship matches and will be streaming on Bleacher Report for $39.99.
WWE
Fightful

Netflix Has Right Of First Refusal On OVW TV Rights

OVW shocked many in the wrestling world, when it was revealed that they landed a deal with a major streaming service for a reality series. Quickly after reporting the news, Fightful was able to confirm that Netflix was the streaming service discussed. Since the story ran, we've learned that this has been in the works for months, and features producers involved with Last Chance U. In addition, we've heard that filming started at the May 27 OVW show in Georgetown, Kentucky.
GEORGETOWN, KY
Fightful

Dante Martin vs. Lee Moriarty Announced For 7/22 AEW Rampage

Lee Moriarty will look to bounce back from a tough loss by taking on one of AEW's brightest stars next week. On the July 15 episode of AEW Rampage, Moriarty challenged Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Championship. Despite his valiant effort, the young star came up short as Gresham retained the gold. Later in the show, Stokely Hathaway approached Moriarty backstage and told him that he should be doing more.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fightful

Ricky Steamboat Set To Appear At 8/29 NWA TV Tapings

Ricky Steamboat is headed back to the NWA. Although he hasn't wrestled for the promotion since 1989, Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat is set to appear at the upcoming NWA TV Tapings on Monday, August 29 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Steamboat will be participating in a meet & greet at the tapings.
NASHVILLE, TN
Fightful

ROH Announces Plans For Revamped HonorClub

A new HonorClub is coming soon. Ring of Honor announced that HonorClub is being revamped with a relaunch planned for the early fall. As changes are being made, new memberships won't be accepted. Current memberships will be extended at no additional costs. Memberships will cost $9.99 per month with events...
LOWELL, MA
Fightful

Kaun On Shane Taylor Promotions Coming To AEW/ROH: Never Say Never

During an interview with Jofo In The Ring, Kaun talked about breaking away from Shane Taylor Promotions and if there is potential in the group coming to AEW. After signing a contract to be a part of the Ring of Honor promotion, Kaun has made appearances in AEW and ROH with Toa Liona and Brian Cage in Tully Blanchard Enterprises. The group made their debut at the ROH SuperCard of Honor event April 1, 2022.
WWE
Fightful

Wheeler Yuta Talks Claudio Castagnoli Joining The Blackpool Combat Club

Wheeler Yuta talks about being a member of the Blackpool Combat Club. Wheeler Yuta was the first name recruited by John Moxley, Brian Danielson, and William Regal to join the Blackpool Combat Club. Now Claudio Castagnoli has joined the group. Speaking with Jaychele Nicole of SEScoops, Wheeler opened up about his reaction to the former Cesaro joining the group.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

12K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy