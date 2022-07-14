Northern Michigan toddler goes missing, later found unresponsive in family pool

Photo credit Getty Images

HAYES TWP. (WWJ) -- After a Northern Michigan mother realized her toddler was missing, she soon found him unresponsive in the family pool.

On Wednesday, July 6, at approximately 11:53 a.m., Michigan State Police were called to a home on a report of a 1-year-old boy who drowned in an above-ground swimming pool at a home on Hayes Tower Road in Hayes Township.

According to MSP, the toddler entered the pool by climbing the ladder.

Other children were outside on the trampoline during the drowning and did not see the toddler get into the pool, officials say. The mother was inside the home.

Police say when the mother realized the toddler was missing, she found him floating and unresponsive in the pool. Officials say the last time the toddler was seen before entering the pool was estimated between 10 and 25 minutes.

The child was taken to a local hospital and later flown to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he was pronounced dead.

This is the third child to die from an accidental drowning in Otsego County in less than one month, officials say.

The MSP and MDHHS Children’s Protective Services urge parents and guardians to take proper precautions when your child is near a body of water or there is a pool on the property.

To learn more about what you can do to reduce the risk of a child drowning, click here.