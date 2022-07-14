ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Which states rely the most on motorist taxes to pay for road repairs?

By Stacker
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWvLf_0gfjP1qS00
Courtesy: City of Brandon

Who hasn’t driven down a bumpy, pothole-filled road and wondered where their taxpayer dollars are going? In 2018 alone, highway and road repairs across the U.S. totaled a whopping $145.33 billion—but that hasn’t been enough to keep up with the nation’s ailing transportation infrastructure. It’s estimated that 1 in 5 miles of highways and major roads—along with 45,000 bridges—are in poorly maintained condition. States usually charge motorist taxes to pay for the construction and maintenance of these roads.

To determine which states depended the most on taxes for roadway maintenance projects, Jerry compiled data from local and state government finance sources, the Federal Highway Administration, and the Tax Foundation, an independent, nonprofit tax policy institute that uses figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. States that have more highway repairs needed than they have tax income to fund often turn to other additional taxes to make up the difference.

Variables like inflation and the popularity of electric cars are throwing a wrench into states’ highway funding plans. In addition, newer cars, which were once reliable sources of revenue in the past, now have better fuel economy, decreasing the amount of fuel-related taxes that states can collect. Looking ahead, many federal and state legislators are exploring a vehicle miles traveled tax, according to the Tax Foundation. This alternative approach is based on the number of miles a motor vehicle user travels instead of how much they spend on fuel. Though it would bring in more revenue, it also raises alarm bells regarding taxpayers’ privacy.

The four states that managed to raise 100% for their road-related costs through charges and tolls, licensing fees, and motor fuel taxes are California, Tennessee, Montana, and Indiana. Not surprisingly, California’s expenditures dwarf the others, with the Golden State spending $12 billion on roadway maintenance. Tennessee and Indiana spent about $1.6 billion for their shares of highway expenditures and Montana came in at less than $500 million.

Among all four states, the largest amount of taxpayer money came in the form of motor fuel tax revenues. Indiana sourced 78% of its infrastructure revenue from gas taxes, with Tennessee (67%), Montana (57%), and California (53%) following behind. The other funding sources include licensing revenue and tolls.

On the other side of the spectrum are the states where taxpayer money accounted for only a small share of their highway spending. These include Alaska, where only 17% of highway spending was sourced from state infrastructure revenue, and North Dakota, where it was only 29%. To make up for their shortfall, both of these states turn to revenue from severance taxes, which are levied when natural resources like oil and natural gas are extracted from the state.

When it comes to size, Wyoming taxpayers, who live in the least populated state, contributed 58%, or $409 million, to their state infrastructure expenses. By comparison, the two most populous states after California are New York and Texas. New Yorkers contributed 60%, or $13 billion, to the total cost of maintaining their roadway while Texans kicked in 74%, or $11 billion. All of these states must turn to other sources for funding, such as revenue collected from other levies or the federal government.

Below are the state infrastructure revenue and highway spending numbers for every state and Washington, D.C. Using 2018 figures from a Tax Foundation study, the following data does not include contributions to the individual states and Washington D.C. from the federal government, only those portions for which the states themselves are responsible. Those states that raised more than 100% of their highway- and road-related costs were ranked according to the percentage that exceeded the full portion raised. Any ties in the rankings are the result of rounding the figures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LItga_0gfjP1qS00

f11photo // Shutterstock

#51. Washington D.C.

– District’s highway spending in 2018: $433.2 Million

– District infrastructure tax revenues: $66.5 Million

– Amount of district’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 15%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RF8aB_0gfjP1qS00

Jay Juno // Shutterstock

#50. Alaska

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.05 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $180.8 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 17%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aLXPe_0gfjP1qS00

Guy William // Shutterstock

#49. North Dakota

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.15 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $335.8 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 29%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ccfDd_0gfjP1qS00

SNEHIT PHOTO // Shutterstock

#48. Vermont

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $452.6 Million

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $158.2 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 35%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HlmtI_0gfjP1qS00

TLF Images // Shutterstock

#47. Utah

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.67 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $736.7 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 44%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zB5LK_0gfjP1qS00

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#46. Arkansas

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.48 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $665.8 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 45%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xWNdP_0gfjP1qS00

Canva

#45. Wisconsin

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $3.94 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $1.78 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 45%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JBInI_0gfjP1qS00

barbsimages // Shutterstock

#44. Connecticut

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.62 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $734.9 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 45%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ifWzQ_0gfjP1qS00

nsiliya // Shutterstock

#43. Rhode Island

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $316.4 Million

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $147.3 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 47%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ckS1r_0gfjP1qS00

Sandra Foyt // Shutterstock

#42. Nebraska

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.32 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $618.3 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 47%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DNmq0_0gfjP1qS00

Mark Herreid // Shutterstock

#41. Minnesota

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $4.15 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $1.96 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 47%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dmweo_0gfjP1qS00

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#40. South Dakota

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $666.3 Million

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $315.5 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 47%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pwydc_0gfjP1qS00

SunflowerMomma // Shutterstock

#39. Alabama

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $2.10 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $1.01 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 48%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03kiYy_0gfjP1qS00

TFoxFoto // Shutterstock

#38. Nevada

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.72 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $836.0 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 49%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XaMUL_0gfjP1qS00

Krasula // Shutterstock

#37. Mississippi

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.23 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $623.3 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 51%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2660SM_0gfjP1qS00

Trong Nguyen // Shutterstock

#36. Louisiana

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.40 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $768.6 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 55%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kgbTm_0gfjP1qS00

FTiare // Shutterstock

#35. Iowa

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $2.41 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $1.36 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 56%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22sLcc_0gfjP1qS00

haveseen // Shutterstock

#34. Wyoming

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $409.8 Million

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $238.3 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 58%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XuyjA_0gfjP1qS00

Tim Roberts Photography // Shutterstock

#33. Arizona

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.90 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $1.12 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 59%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fj4sO_0gfjP1qS00

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#32. New York

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $13.03 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $7.84 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 60%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471CZq_0gfjP1qS00

LisaCarter // Shutterstock

#31. Virginia

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $4.48 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $2.76 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 61%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Tjiu_0gfjP1qS00

Alexey Stiop // Shutterstock

#30. Kentucky

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.57 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $994.1 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 63%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WFaNj_0gfjP1qS00

Vicki L. Miller // Shutterstock

#29. Colorado

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $2.77 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $1.78 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 64%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29a2ub_0gfjP1qS00

JSvideos // Shutterstock

#28. North Carolina

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $4.64 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $2.99 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 65%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rm4GQ_0gfjP1qS00

inarts // Shutterstock

#27. Maine

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $785.5 Million

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $513.0 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 65%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UkrG8_0gfjP1qS00

amadeustx // Shutterstock

#26. Kansas

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.30 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $852.3 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 66%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4700GQ_0gfjP1qS00

Christian Hinkle // Shutterstock

#25. Pennsylvania

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $9.08 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $6.00 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 66%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rSRHE_0gfjP1qS00

Medard L Lefevre // Shutterstock

#24. West Virginia

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $846.4 Million

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $559.9 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 66%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gmbxK_0gfjP1qS00

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#23. Missouri

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.56 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $1.06 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 68%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RKAEk_0gfjP1qS00

Brian Kapp // Shutterstock

#22. Ohio

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $4.61 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $3.16 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 69%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WLl1c_0gfjP1qS00

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#21. New Hampshire

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $586.8 Million

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $419.1 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 71%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36JvJN_0gfjP1qS00

FiledIMAGE // Shutterstock

#20. Illinois

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $6.35 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $4.59 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 72%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oTyOl_0gfjP1qS00

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#19. South Carolina

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.64 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $1.21 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 74%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H5Xh2_0gfjP1qS00

Regan Bender // Shutterstock

#18. Texas

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $11.54 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $8.59 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 74%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hN4gX_0gfjP1qS00

Brett Barnhill // Shutterstock

#17. Georgia

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $3.04 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $2.29 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 75%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10TQX4_0gfjP1qS00

Suraju Kehinde // Shutterstock

#16. Maryland

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $3.07 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $2.35 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 76%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2shOCb_0gfjP1qS00

Gordon Montgomery // Shutterstock

#15. Oregon

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.58 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $1.23 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 78%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08c7TY_0gfjP1qS00

O.Malikoff // Shutterstock

#14. Florida

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $9.15 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $7.26 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 79%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hr62C_0gfjP1qS00

View Apart // Shutterstock

#13. Massachusetts

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $2.82 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $2.24 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 79%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAh3l_0gfjP1qS00

Melanie Hobson // Shutterstock

#12. New Mexico

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $572.0 Million

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $460.4 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 80%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q2thf_0gfjP1qS00

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#11. Michigan

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $3.56 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $2.91 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 82%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yND6a_0gfjP1qS00

Nick Fox // Shutterstock

#10. Oklahoma

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.93 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $1.59 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 82%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jle3y_0gfjP1qS00

Inbound Horizons // Shutterstock

#9. Idaho

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $735.0 Million

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $611.8 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 83%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Gaob_0gfjP1qS00

Nadia Borisevich // Shutterstock

#8. Hawaii

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $700.2 Million

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $588.6 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 84%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=469dlt_0gfjP1qS00

FotosForTheFuture // Shutterstock

#7. New Jersey

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $3.98 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $3.38 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 85%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32R8Kd_0gfjP1qS00

Khairil Azhar Junos // Shutterstock

#6. Delaware

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $583.6 Million

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $515.0 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 88%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjXfD_0gfjP1qS00

Checubus // Shutterstock

#5. Washington

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $3.72 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $3.53 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 95%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5TGY_0gfjP1qS00

Mark Schwettmann // Shutterstock

#4. California

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $12.03 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $11.99 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 100%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pkqSy_0gfjP1qS00

Valerie Ann Ayres // Shutterstock

#3. Tennessee

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.60 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $1.61 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 100%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bezio_0gfjP1qS00

Michael Gordon // Shutterstock

#2. Montana

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $433.6 Million

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $446.7 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 100%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zlUjE_0gfjP1qS00

Shadowspeeder // Shutterstock

#1. Indiana

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.61 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $1.81 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 100%

This story originally appeared on Jerry and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Most valuable crops grown in Mississippi

There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severance Tax#State Government#Infrastructure#The Tax Foundation#The U S Census Bureau#Vehicl
WJTV 12

Drowning reported in Gulf near Front Beach Road

4 p.m. Update: This story has been updated with new information. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 52-year-old man died Monday afternoon in an apparent drowning in the Gulf of Mexico near Front Beach Road. Panama City Beach officials said the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. near the 10900 block of Front Beach […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJTV 12

Lawsuit: Miss. school district didn’t stop student bullying

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that a Mississippi high school soccer player with a rare skin disease was bullied and physically assaulted for months, with school officials failing to respond. The parents of the 15-year-old boy have sued the Pass Christian school district, a principal and Jones College in Ellisville, seeking unspecified […]
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Texas woman charged after ambulance joyride

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission woman accused of stealing an EMS ambulance Friday was identified. At about 12:04 p.m. Friday, Mission Police received a 911 call from the Mission Hospital security officer after being assaulted during the theft of a vehicle. As previously reported by ValleyCentral, Pharr EMS was transporting a patient from Alton […]
MISSION, TX
WJTV 12

Here is the first electric Cadillac: The Lyriq

(OAE) — I was able to spend some time in Park City, Utah for the press launch of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq. This is the first all-electric Cadillac, which is significant for several reasons. The company has invested two billion dollars in the Spring Hill Plant, to build the Lyriq. This vehicle will actually do […]
PARK CITY, UT
WJTV 12

2023 Toyota Crown, 2023 Honda CR-V top this week’s new car reviews

(The Car Connection) — Honda redesigned its bestseller, the 2023 CR-V compact crossover, and will offer it with a hybrid powertrain, while Toyota bucked the trend of all crossovers, all the time, by bringing over the Crown full-size sedan as a replacement for the Avalon. The 2023 Toyota Crown comes standard with all-wheel drive and […]
CARS
WJTV 12

Tesla Supercharger network to open to non-Tesla EVs, according to White House

(Motor Authority) — The Tesla Supercharger DC fast-charging network will open to non-Tesla electric cars in the U.S. for the first time, according to the White House. That would give more EV drivers access to one of the largest fast-charging networks in the country.2 Missing from the announcement was any specific timeline for installation of […]
CARS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy