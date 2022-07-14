ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

La Nina to continue through the rest of the year

By Dan Brounoff
 4 days ago

Unfortunately, La Nina will continue through the rest of the year. This will mark the third consecutive winter to be impacted by this weather pattern.

This typically means below average precipitation and the warm temperatures will continue through the summer and also through the fall aand early winter here across north Texas.

The second Thursday of the month is ENSO Thursday! The latest ENSO outlook from NOAA NWS Climate Prediction Center notes that La Niña remains, despite some warming in the sea surface temperature over the past month or so.

Forecasters expect La Niña to continue through the summer and into the fall and early winter. That would mean three consecutive winters with a La Niña, which is quite rare.

High temperatures straining North Texas' water pipes

The recent high temperatures have led to an increase in water demands across North Texas and that's putting more pressure on water pipes. In fact, Dallas says this past weekend that crews repaired 17 main breaks. The city is keeping 18 crews on call to respond to water main breaks.
