Hot Spot: T-Pain Says Chris Brown Has A Princess Complex & Ray-J Plans To Change His Name [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
 4 days ago

T-Pain had some words to say about Chris Brown and his attitude.  Recently the singer had some words to say about his lower-than-anticipated album sales on his story and T-Pain had words to say.  Also, Ray-J is talking about changing his name, for a random reason but Da. Brat explains this story and what princess complex means in the Hot Spot.

rolling out

What made T-Pain call Chris Brown out

Chris Brown released his 10th studio album on June 24 titled Breezy. Apparently, the lack of support for the album was something that Brown didn’t expect, and on July 3 he went on Instagram to express his frustrations. “Seems like y’all only invest in the negative stories about me,”...
