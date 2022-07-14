POLITICO Playbook PM: Biden to Iran: ‘We’re not going to wait forever’

THE BUZZ: Whatever his innermost motives, Gov. Gavin Newsom sure seemed comfortable in D.C. “Is he running?” has become the inescapable question hovering over California politics these days. Newsom’s consistent insistence that he isn’t notwithstanding (“I’ve tried to say ‘no, no way,’ in every way I possibly can,” he lamented), the answer depends on interlocking contingencies — principally what President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris do — that mean the truth is closer to “unlikely, not impossible, let’s see.” Nevertheless, the “he’s running” assertions proliferated last week as Newsom made the rounds on Capitol Hill, chatted with national reporters, and continued excoriating red states. Images of Newsom strolling around the White House read to some people like a tryout. A fellow San Francisco pol tested his name (and very unscientifically found Newsom leading Harris and Biden).
Comments / 0