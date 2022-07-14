ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO Playbook PM: Biden to Iran: ‘We’re not going to wait forever’

By ELI OKUN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREAKING — “Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi says he will resign,” CNBC. POTUS ABROAD — President JOE BIDEN’s Middle East trip kicked off today — and in no time, he was confronted with the thorny geopolitical questions that have bedeviled the long lead-up to this...

POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The top 3 storylines to watch this week

THE WEEK —Today: VP KAMALA HARRIS speaks at the NAACP National Convention. … Tuesday: Maryland holds its primary elections, and the three-day Aspen Security Forum kicks off in Colorado. … Wednesday: The House Judiciary Committee marks up a bill to revive an assault weapons ban. … Thursday: The Senate parliamentarian is expected to hear Byrd bath arguments over Senate Dems’ plans to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, and the House Jan. 6 committee gavels in a primetime hearing at 8 p.m. … Friday:DONALD TRUMP and MIKE PENCE hold dueling rallies in Arizona.
POLITICS
POLITICO

Biden steps into rail labor dispute

THE WHITE HOUSE HAS ARRIVED: An emergency board to resolve an ongoing labor dispute between rail carriers and the unions that represent their workers will get to work today, averting strikes that seemed imminent. “I have been notified by the National Mediation Board that in its judgment these disputes threaten...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Newsom’s D.C. tryout

THE BUZZ: Whatever his innermost motives, Gov. Gavin Newsom sure seemed comfortable in D.C. “Is he running?” has become the inescapable question hovering over California politics these days. Newsom’s consistent insistence that he isn’t notwithstanding (“I’ve tried to say ‘no, no way,’ in every way I possibly can,” he lamented), the answer depends on interlocking contingencies — principally what President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris do — that mean the truth is closer to “unlikely, not impossible, let’s see.” Nevertheless, the “he’s running” assertions proliferated last week as Newsom made the rounds on Capitol Hill, chatted with national reporters, and continued excoriating red states. Images of Newsom strolling around the White House read to some people like a tryout. A fellow San Francisco pol tested his name (and very unscientifically found Newsom leading Harris and Biden).
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Where the big money went last quarter

BIG MONEY — Later today, we’ll be breaking down House and Senate candidate financials following Friday’s second-quarter FEC deadline. But first, here’s the big super PAC activity to know from the last three months:. — Griffin keeps giving big: Hedge funder and GOP megadonor Ken Griffin...
ECONOMY
POLITICO

Solidarity reigns: House staff to unionize

THE MID-JULY RUSH IS HERE — Congress is cranking through legislation and holding blockbuster hearings this week ahead of a true sprint to the finish ahead of the August recess. Money on the move: The House is set to take up its first tranche of spending bills for fiscal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Intel, others seek weaker China rules in chips bill

Presented by USA-IT With help from Doug Palmer. — Intel and other chipmakers are lobbying to curtail limitations on their operations in China, which lawmakers are considering in their massive semiconductor subsidy bill slated to hit the Senate floor this week. — The fate of an outbound investment review provision...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Biden was guided by interests, not values, in the Middle East

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. While I (Alex) was in the Middle East following President JOE BIDEN around last week, I got the chance to ask National Security Council spokesperson JOHN KIRBY a question that had been rattling in my head from Israel to Saudi Arabia: This is a president who said America should lead by the “power of its example” and put human rights at the center of its foreign policy. So what was he doing failing to denounce Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands on the trip and relegitimizing Saudi Crown Prince MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN?
POTUS
CNET

Why Biden's Broadband Agenda Is at a Do-or-Die Moment

Net neutrality and the rest of US President Joe Biden's broadband agenda hang in the balance as the president's nominee for the deadlock-breaking fifth commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission awaits a vote in the US Senate. But the process has stalled for nine months and time is running out.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reason.com

Did Joe Manchin Just Sink Biden's 'Build Back Better' Plan Again?

In negotiations over Build Back Better 2.0, Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W.Va.) is still running the show. On Thursday, Manchin told Senate Democratic leaders that he would not support a series of tax increases or new initiatives aimed at curbing climate change, including subsidies for electric vehicles, tax credits for clean energy production, and penalties on businesses that spew methane into the atmosphere. The tax hikes, which would have been aimed at wealthier Americans, and the green spending were two of the more significant aspects of President Joe Biden's recently resuscitated "Build Back Better" agenda, but neither seems likely to pass without Manchin's support, The Washington Post reported.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Time to look toward December

Presented by the National Association of Manufacturers. WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? Well, that was certainly an eventful week for tax policy. Even the most pessimistic of analysts probably didn’t think that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) would pull the plug last week on hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of tax increases on the better-off and corporations.
INCOME TAX
Fox News

Senator Tom Cotton: Relationships With Our Partners In The Middle East Are Somewhat Frayed Because of Barack Obama & Joe Biden Embracing Iran

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), spoke to Brian Kilmeade about President Biden’s push for a revised nuclear deal with Iran. Cotton says this is another example in a long line of appeasement and conciliation of Iran and the deal is even worse now than it was in 2015. Cotton believes our relationship with some of our partners in the Middle East are somewhat frayed because of what Barack Obama and Joe Biden have done to embrace Iran over the last decade while turning their back on our traditional partners and allies in the Middle East. When asked about running for President, Cotton says he is flattered when asked but is focusing on republicans taking back the House and Senate in the fall. Cotton also discussed some of the key races republicans have a great chance of winning in November but he also believes there is a good chance of pulling off an upset in Washington State with Republican Tiffany Smiley, in her race against Patty Murray.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Iran#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Politico Playbook Pm#Italian#Cnbc#Israeli#Saudis#Nyt
POLITICO

The Shows: Sunday listings for July 17, 2022

CNN “State of the Union”: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey … Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) … Jared Bernstein. Panel: Pennsylvania House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Paul Begala and David Urban. CNN “Inside Politics”: Ruy Teixeira. Panel: Jeff Zeleny, Seung Min Kim, Tamara Keith and...
POLITICS
POLITICO

Consumers want electric vehicles, but tax credits aren’t coming

— Democrats are unable to pass expanded electric vehicle subsidies despite heightened consumer interest and billions coming for a national charging network. — The White House named an emergency board to help settle a yearslong freight rail labor dispute. — The air taxi industry worries that an FAA regulatory change...
INCOME TAX
POLITICO

Now playing: The Boston mayor's race sequel

PARALLEL LINES — Chesa Boudin’s ouster as San Francisco district attorney earlier this year left Massachusetts political observers wondering if his recall was a warning sign for progressive district attorney candidates here. But in Suffolk County, home to one of the more hotly contested district attorney races this...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Bernie unloads on Manchin

Like a lot of Democrats, Sen. BERNIE SANDERS (I-Vt.) has been holding back for weeks while he waited to see if Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER could land a deal on taxes and climate with Sen. JOE MANCHIN (D-W.Va.). The deal collapsed this week when Manchin refused to back any...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Dems Are Losing Their Base and Not Because of Taco Gaffes

Democrats are in serious trouble, as we’re in the midst of witnessing a once-unthinkable shift in American political demographics. And despite first lady Jill Biden channeling her husband’s proclivity for public gaffes, her recent embarrassing comparison of Latinos to “tacos” is not the reason Hispanics are fleeing the party in droves.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Pritzker on DeSantis: He's ‘Trump with a mask’

Good Monday morning, Illinois. The mayor and governor have returned from their escapades, so it's time to get back to work. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker delivered a fiery speech to Florida Democrats Saturday in Tampa, equating Gov. Ron DeSantis to former President Donald Trump and condemning the national GOP on issues related to abortion and guns.
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

Great, another N.J. governor with national ambitions

New Jersey’s governor is now the governor of governors. Well, not really. But Phil Murphy is now the chair of the National Governors Association, and given that there’s not a whole lot of direct power that comes with the role, most of the coverage of his ascendancy is focused on what it means for his presidential ambitions. I don’t think it will increase his visibility to the general public, but maybe a bit in national politics.
POLITICS

