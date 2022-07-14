ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavercreek, OH

Pedestrian killed after being hit by van in Beavercreek ID’d

By Callie Cassick
 4 days ago
(Getty Images)

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A pedestrian who died after being hit by a van in Beavercreek on July 1 has been identified.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Kurtis Brown of Eaton.

A 74-year-old Kettering man was driving a 2018 Kia Sedona down the right lane of U.S. 35 when he hit Brown, who was walking in the roadway. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews were called to a person hit on US-35 West before Treibein Road around 9:45 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.

