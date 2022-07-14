Aesthetic Medicine: LipoLift

Portland has a brand-new opera company, kicking off their premiere season this summer! Christopher Mattaliano, the founder of OrpheusPDX, joined us to share more. L'Orfeo | August 4-7: When the musician Orfeo loses his beloved Euridice on their wedding day, he is determined to reunite with her at all costs, even if it means a trip to hell and back. Armed with only his lyre and beautiful voice, he begins the journey of his life – a life that is meaningless without Euridice. Celebrating the power of music and a fathomless love that refuses to abide by “Till Death Do Us Part”, this story of love and loss transcends all time, and is made even more beautiful and moving by Monteverdi’s elegant score.

