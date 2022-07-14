Deming golfers settle in 13th at nationals

DEMING – Consistency is a mainstay for the group of five golfers who represented New Mexico at the National High School Golf Association’s Tournament at Pinehurst Resort and Golf Club in North Carolina. The Deming Golf Group of New Mexico finished the three-day, 54-hole tournament in 13th place out of 53 teams competing nationally. The tournament invited high school state champions from the upper classes and divisions from each state. The Deming group consisted of Vari Mariscal, Riley Apodaca, Tyler Jackson, Johnny Contreras, and Jacob Hernandez.

The Georgia Alpharetters/River Academy ran away and hid from the competition with a blistering opening round to win the national championship with a three-day total of 875. The team’s opening round was a 274, 14 shots under par to breakaway from the field of 53.

Deming shot 308, 319 and 311 to close at 938 for the three rounds and in a tie with Utah for 13th place.

Individually, Mariscal had his best round in the opening round on Monday when he carded a one-under 71. His rounds were 71, 77, and 80 for a 228 total.

Jacob Hernandez finished with a 229-stroke count. He had consistent rounds of 75 on the first two days and closed with a 77 on Wednesday.

Riley Apodaca had rounds of 80, 81 and 76 to close with a 237 total.

Right behind was Tyler Jackson at 244. He posted rounds of 82, 86 and 76.

Johnny Contreras rounded out the quintet with his 262 total. His opened with an 82, shot 88 on Tuesday and closed at 96 on Wednesday.

In the individual standings, Jake Albert of Virginia won the event with solid rounds of 67, 71, and 68 for a 206 total stroke count.

Mariscal tied for 48th, Hernandez tied for 58th, Apodaca tied for 114th, Jackson tied for 167th place and Contreras finished in a tie for 246th place.

About the NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational

High School boys golfers from across the nation are competing in the fourth annual NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational at the Pinehurst Resort (Pinehurst, N.C.) July 11-13 (Monday-Wednesday). The invitation-only tournament field consists of the top high school golfers from across the country who have won their respective state championships as a team or as an individual. There are more than 330 boys golfers competing in the Invitational. Individual and team champions will be crowned following the three-day 54-hole stroke play event.

