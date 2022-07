It’s time for the 4th annual CATALINA WINE MIXER at the Tangled Wood in Bettendorf!. You don’t want to miss the most prestigious event on of the year on Saturday, July 23. Beer & Wine tastings with musical styling provided by Howl at the Moon and our very own 80’s Joel Tribute band! Join us and we just may become best friends!

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO