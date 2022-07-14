Sega announces Genesis Mini 2 with Sega CD titles

A new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S rumor has N64 fans and nostalgic gamers in general excited. The N64 had some great games. Most of these games came straight from Nintendo, and thus it's up to Nintendo to revive and carry on these various series. However, thanks to its acquisition of Rare, Xbox actually owns a few N64-era IP. The most prominent example of this IP is Banjo-Kazooie, one of the most beloved series of this era, and a series we haven't seen since 2008, the one and only time Xbox tried to do anything substantial with it. That said, there's a growing demand for more Banjo-Kazooie as children of the 90s and early 2000s are now becoming adults with disposable income. And it looks like Xbox may be preparing to cash in on this.

