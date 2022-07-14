ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sega announces Genesis Mini 2 with Sega CD titles

By Christian Crisostomo
 4 days ago
Sega recently announced that gamers in the US will be seeing the second edition of the Genesis Mini Console come October 27th. According to Sega, the Genesis Mini 2 will be priced at around $103 and it will feature a sleeker design and more powerful hardware. Gamers looking to...

